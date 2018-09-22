Aniston and Theroux in 2012.

Justin Theroux is breaking his silence on his February split from Jennifer Aniston.

In a New York Times interview Saturday, the actor, 47, described the divorce as "heartbreaking" but "gentle."

"The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said.

He continued, "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”

Theroux explained the separation didn't happen without difficulties though.

"It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day,” Theroux said. “But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

When the former couple announced their separation in Feb., they described it as "mutual" and "lovingly made."

"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," they said in a statement at the time.

