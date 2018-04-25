Wake up, Mr. West.

Kanye West has been making up for lost social media time by unleashing a barrage of tweets. But he angered many of his fans on Twitter Wednesday after tweeting his support of Donald Trump, sharing a picture of himself wearing a signed "Make America Great Again" hat and writing that he considers the president his "brother."

However, the tweet-storm didn't cost West millions of followers, as previously reported.

Twitter shared this statement with USA TODAY: "We can confirm that Kanye's follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon."

Many Twitter users were nonplussed by West's pro-Trump posts, quoting lyrics from West's satirical song I Love Kanye, from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo.

never thought it would happen but i officially miss the old kanye — L.A.S (@SartoriallyInc) April 25, 2018

i miss the old kanye, the didn't have access to a computer kanye — mariah smith (@mRiah) April 25, 2018

I miss the old Kanye, straight from the Go Kanye,chop up the soul Kanye, set on his goals Kanye

I hate the new Kanye https://t.co/I2K0rbDDJs — SPM (@bunbritx) April 25, 2018

i miss the old kanye pic.twitter.com/GK74jw6doT — el carnicero (@choIopunk) April 25, 2018

At least one person didn't seem to mind the attention: Trump, who does not follow West on Twitter, but thanked him for his support.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

West announced a seven-song solo album last week, along with a joint album with frequent collaborator Kid Cudi, both due in June. He drew controversy back in 2016 for meeting with the then-president elect and telling concertgoers that he "would have voted for Trump."

Though the Grammy winner tweeted his support of the president, he emphasized that he doesn't agree with Trump on everything. "I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself," he wrote.

West's wife Kim Kardashian West later responded with a defense of her "expressive" husband, saying the media was unfair for being "quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself".

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Chance the Rapper also tweeted in support of West. "He’s in a great space (and the) same Ye," he said.

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Samuel L. Jackson, however, had a different take on West's tweets. "So, they're streaming music in The Sunken Place??" he asked, referencing “the suspended animation of how we look at race in America” from Jordan Peele's Get Out.

So, they’re streaming music in The Sunken Place?? That’s got Be where the audience @kanyewest is courting is gonna buy that new release!#shallwesavehim#hedon’twannabesaved — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 26, 2018

Peele, himself, wrote a reply to a tweet of West's, which also mentions the "sunken place."

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

Contributing: Carly Mallenbaum

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com