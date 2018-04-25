Kanye West has been making up for lost social media time by unleashing a barrage of tweets. But he angered many of his fans on Twitter Wednesday after tweeting his support of Donald Trump, sharing a picture of himself wearing a signed "Make America Great Again" hat and writing that he considers the president his "brother."
However, the tweet-storm didn't cost West millions of followers, as previously reported.
Twitter shared this statement with USA TODAY: "We can confirm that Kanye's follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon."
Many Twitter users were nonplussed by West's pro-Trump posts, quoting lyrics from West's satirical song I Love Kanye, from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo.
At least one person didn't seem to mind the attention: Trump, who does not follow West on Twitter, but thanked him for his support.
West announced a seven-song solo album last week, along with a joint album with frequent collaborator Kid Cudi, both due in June. He drew controversy back in 2016 for meeting with the then-president elect and telling concertgoers that he "would have voted for Trump."
Though the Grammy winner tweeted his support of the president, he emphasized that he doesn't agree with Trump on everything. "I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself," he wrote.
West's wife Kim Kardashian West later responded with a defense of her "expressive" husband, saying the media was unfair for being "quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself".
Chance the Rapper also tweeted in support of West. "He’s in a great space (and the) same Ye," he said.
Samuel L. Jackson, however, had a different take on West's tweets. "So, they're streaming music in The Sunken Place??" he asked, referencing “the suspended animation of how we look at race in America” from Jordan Peele's Get Out.
Peele, himself, wrote a reply to a tweet of West's, which also mentions the "sunken place."
Contributing: Carly Mallenbaum