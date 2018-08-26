Even Serena Williams, one of the more high-profile working moms, can't escape the nail-biting anxiety that comes for parents when they fly with small children.

Williams, 36, who makes her return to the US Open on Monday for the first time since having daughter Olympia, had her own harrowing adventure that is flying with babies.

Using the hashtag #ThisMama, Williams took to Twitter to recall flying with her 11-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"The other day on a flight home Olympia insisted on running up and down the aisle and when I finally got her to sit still, she threw up all over me," Williams tweeted.

Kids humble us. The other day on a flight home Olympia insisted on running up and down the aisle and when I finally got her to sit still, she threw up all over me. #ThisMama would love to hear your stories of motherhood.. even ones like this! Share and tag them with #ThisMama. pic.twitter.com/9N5duB2M3t — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 26, 2018

As Williams prepared to go back to work, she asked for a little support from fellow moms and dads. Using the hashtag, #ThisMama, Williams requested more humbling tales of parenthood.

Parents didn't hold back

Williams' Twitter post was liked more than 8,000 times and several hundred parents shared their own funny, horrifying and embarrassing moments.

One of my sons used to ‘paint’ with his own poo. He would wake from a nap, totally silent, remove his diaper & finger paint all over his toys and cover the wheels of his toy cars in poo, then make poo tracks all over his cream walls. Be thankful for a little vomit 😉 #thismama — Sarah Ockwell-Smith (@TheBabyExpert) August 26, 2018

I took my kids to work with me every day. My husband and I would discuss work at home. One day my oldest walked around the office and told one of my employees “my mommy is going to fire you”. From that day on we talked in code words. #ThisMama — josie (@jodelblue) August 26, 2018

My daughter loved to take everything out of the pantry & put it all back in. #ThisMama came back in the room to her looking like this & the 3 minutes it took me to figure out she’d gotten into the red food coloring & wasn’t bleeding profusely were the longest 3 minutes of my life pic.twitter.com/eRvmEGlQFD — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 26, 2018

#ThisMama has many ups & downs.

One of my favorites is when, starting at around 2yrs old my son would give himself timeouts for things he planned on doing.



I'd tell him not to do what he wanted,

He'd say "What will happen?"

I'd say "Timeout"

He'd reply "I take it now"



On & on — TinyVillain (@villain_tiny) August 26, 2018

You haven't experienced the full joy of motherhood until you've been asked to leave the mall because your three-year-old's tantrum is upsetting the other shoppers.#IdRatherTheVomit #ThisMama — Carol Serroul (@waterford_girl) August 26, 2018

Williams says she's 'stronger than ever'

Williams is going for her 24th Grand Slam title, her seventh at the US Open.

The tennis star has shared her experience as a new mom and the stress of juggling career and motherhood on social media, including her battle with postpartum depression. Her latest tweet continues to show that no one, not even one of the world's greatest athletes, is perfect.

Last week, Williams said in a Twitter post also featuring the hashtag #ThisMama – which is part of a new ad for Chase in which Williams recites lines from LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" – that she's "stronger than ever thanks to all of the love and support you've all shown me."

#ThisMama is making her return to the US Open for the first time since having Olympia and I am stronger than ever thanks to all of the love and support you’ve all shown me! @Chase pic.twitter.com/6ds4rdJCWF — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 22, 2018

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

