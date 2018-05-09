President Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian

AP

WASHINGTON – Celebrity sighting at the White House: Kim Kardashian arrived Wednesday for a meeting on prison reform.

The reality television star had also planned to lobby President Donald Trump about a pardon or clemency for a Tennessee man serving a lifetime prison sentence on drug charges.

The administration hosted "a listening session about the clemency process," Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley said, with the discussion "mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review."

After her meetings, Kardashian tweeted that "it's time for REAL systemic change" in way prisoners are sentenced and treated.

Kardashian has attended at least one other prison reform meeting at the Trump White House. She spoke last year with senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, who also hosted Wednesday's session.

The White House guest list included Kim Kardashian West; she is married to rap singer and record producer Kanye West.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Mark Osler, a University of St. Thomas law professor and an expert on sentencing and clemency who also attended the meeting, called it “a serious, engaged discussion of the clemency process involving people from very different perspectives.”

“I am encouraged about real work being done to fix something that is broken and important,” he said.

Jessica Sloan Jackson, co-founder of the criminal justice reform group Cut 50, said the agenda for the meeting was to work on improving the slow, bureaucratic and opaque system for vetting clemency cases, Jackson said.

Kardashian made important contributions to the discussion among the law professors, advocates and White House officials, Jackson said.

“Kim is an incredible advocate in this space,” she said. “I’ve never seen somebody immerse themselves in an issue the way she has,” she said.

Kardashian, the daughter of famed defense attorney Robert Kardashian, championed the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old grandmother whom Trump freed earlier this year. Since then, Jackson said, she’s stayed involved in the issue and has visited prisons to learn more.

In her tweet, Kardashian said, "it started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one."

It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one. It’s time for REAL systemic change pic.twitter.com/kdKr8s6lJW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 5, 2018

Also attending the meeting: Presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump, whose focus in the White House has been on building job skills.

“I think this is one thing that set today's conversation apart,” Jackson said. “They’re interested in not just granting clemency, but making sure those who are granted clemency succeed when they come home.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian went to the White House to lobby for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson; Trump eventually granted clemency to Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who spent more than two decades in prison on drug charges.

More: 'It’s so unfair': Kim Kardashian working to free another convicted felon serving life

TMZ, which first reported Kardashian's latest White House trip, said she is seeking a pardon or clemency for Chris Young, who is serving life in a Tennessee prison for cocaine and marijuana possession.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com