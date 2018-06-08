Korean Air is coming to Boston, unveiling a non-stop route that will connect the city to its hub at the Seoul Incheon airport.

The service will begin April 12, with Korean Air offering five flights a week on its new Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” aircraft.

Korean’s new Seoul-Boston flights are part of a new joint-venture tie-up between Korean and U.S. partner Delta Air Lines. The pact allows the carriers to coordinate schedules and share revenues from flights offered as part of the “JV.”

The Boston route is second Seoul route added by the airlines since their JV partnership launched in May; it follows plans for a Delta-operated route between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Seoul that is scheduled to begin next year.

“By combining the schedules of Korean Air and Delta, our customers are able to enjoy unparalleled travel options,” John Jackson, Korean Air’s managing vice president, said in a statement.  

The 787-9s that Korean will use for its Boston-Seoul flights seat 269 passengers. That includes six first-class “sleeper suites,” 18 lie-flat business-class seats and 245 in coach.

TODAY IN THE SKYKorean Air shows off new Boeing Dreamliner in South Carolina

Korean Air shows off its brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner
01 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
02 / 69
Boeing and Korean Air officials perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting during the delivery ceremony for the carrier's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
03 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
04 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The first and business class cabins are the same, with Korean saying the difference between the cabins will be in its service levels.
05 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
06 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
07 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
08 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
09 / 69
Exit-row economy seats offer Korean Air passengers some extra legroom. The carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
10 / 69
The cockpit of Korean Air's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen on Feb. 22, 2017, in North Charleston, S.C.
11 / 69
The cockpit of Korean Air's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen on Feb. 22, 2017, in North Charleston, S.C.
12 / 69
Boeing and Korean Air officials sign delivery papers during the delivery ceremony for the carrier's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
13 / 69
In an aviation industry staple, a special airline-themed cake was rolled out for the occasion as Korean Air took delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017
14 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
15 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
16 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
17 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
18 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
19 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 factory in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. A Boeing C-17 military aircraft treated onlookers when it flew within view of the 787.
20 / 69
A Boeing C-17 military aircraft treated onlookers when it flew within view of the 787.
21 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
22 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
23 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
24 / 69
The red carpet is rolled out at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
25 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
26 / 69
Korean Air pilots and other crew look on at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
27 / 69
Korean Air president Walter Cho speaks during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
28 / 69
The red carpet is rolled out at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
29 / 69
xxx
30 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
31 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
32 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
33 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
34 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
35 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen ring delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 factory in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
36 / 69
xx
37 / 69
Korean Air’s first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen from inside Boeing’s South Carolina delivery center on Feb. 22, 2017.
38 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The first and business class seats will be the same, but Korean says cabins will be differentiated by service levels.
39 / 69
Korean Air president Walter Cho (left) and Boeing executives gave interviews to media in the business class cabin of Korean Air's new Boeing 787 on Feb. 22, 2017.
40 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
41 / 69
The red carpet is rolled out at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
42 / 69
The red carpet is rolled out at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
43 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
44 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
45 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
46 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
47 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
48 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
49 / 69
A galley area is seen on Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
50 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
51 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
52 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
53 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
54 / 69
The rear galley is seen on Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
55 / 69
A control screen for flight attendants is seen in the rear galley on Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
56 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
57 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
58 / 69
A lavatory is seen in economy on Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
59 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
60 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The first and business class cabins are the same, with Korean saying the difference between the cabins will be in its service levels.
61 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The first and business class cabins are the same, with Korean saying the difference between the cabins will be in its service levels.
62 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
63 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
64 / 69
The cockpit of Korean Air's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen on Feb. 22, 2017, in North Charleston, S.C.
65 / 69
Two of the lavatories in the economy cabin of Korean Air's Boeing 787 can open into each other, part of an effort to accommodate passengers using wheelchairs.
66 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
67 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
68 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
69 / 69
Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen from inside Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.

TODAY IN THE SKY: First look: Seoul Incheon Airport’s new Terminal 2 big on high tech, art

Seoul's Incheon Airport opens splashy new Terminal 2
01 / 49
The mascot of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics is set at the arrival gate of Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Jan. 18, 2018.
02 / 49
Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport in South Korea opened to the public on Jan. 18, 2018.
03 / 49
'Hello' by Korean artist Kang Hee-ra at Incheon T2 includes 1,000 color-changing characters from the Korean alphabet.
04 / 49
Four airlines - Korean Air, Delta, KLM and Air France began operating out of the new Terminal 2 at Incheon Airiport on Jan. 18, 2018.
05 / 49
Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2 opened to the public Jan. 18, 2018 -- just weeks before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games kick off.
06 / 49
First-class passengers on Korean Air have their own check-in area in the new Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport.
07 / 49
Korean Air First Class check-in lounge at Incheon Airport T2.
08 / 49
Premium passengers on Korean Air have a separate check-in area in Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport.
09 / 49
A man walks past a logo of Incheon International Airport at its Terminal 2 on Jan. 18, 2018.
10 / 49
Passengers are encouraged to use the SMART Bag Drop at the new Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport.
11 / 49
SMART Bag Drop machines are part of the self check-in process at Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2.
12 / 49
Chanel and many other designer-goods shops line the corridors of the new Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport.
13 / 49
Incheon Airport's new T2 is filled with light, live plants and plenty of space to relax before a flight.
14 / 49
High-end shops line the corridors of the new Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport.
15 / 49
A temporary shop at Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2 is filled with Winter Olympics souvenirs.
16 / 49
Mascots for the upcoming 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games are regular visitors at Incheon Airport's new T2.
17 / 49
Bus stop signs for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics are seen at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 18, 2018.
18 / 49
Korean Traditional Cultural Experience centers at Incheon Airport T2 sell Korean crafts and offer complimentary art projects.
19 / 49
A general view shows the arrival lobby at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 18, 2018.
20 / 49
Cultural centers inside Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2 invite foreigners to do a quick art project for free.
21 / 49
Traditional Korean clothing and crafts are displayed in the cultural centers inside Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2.
22 / 49
Robots help direct passengers at Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2.
23 / 49
The IT Experience Zone offers VR soccer, VR Flying and other high-tech experiences to passengers at Incheon Airport T2.
24 / 49
For a fee, Orville the Robot will brew up and deliver a hot or cold drink in the IT Experience Zone at Incheon Airport T2.
25 / 49
The expansive Kids Zone at Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2.
26 / 49
First Class Lounge for Korean Air passengers at new Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport.
27 / 49
Individual work space in the First Class lounge for Korean Air in Incheon's new T2.
28 / 49
Korean Air Business class lounge at Incheon new Terminal 2.
29 / 49
Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2 opened on Jan. 18, 2018 with large play area for kids near the gates.
30 / 49
Kids' play area at Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2, which opened on Jan. 18, 2018.
31 / 49
Lounge and library in Transfer area at Incheon Airport new T2.
32 / 49
Lounge chairs in the transfer area in Incheon Airport's new T2. A pay lounge is nearby.
33 / 49
A 'digital gym' in the transfer area at Incheon T2 offers jumping, stepping and dunking challenges.
34 / 49
In the Transfer area at Incheon Airport's new T2 showers are free. A shower kit is just $2.
35 / 49
There's no missing this information booth at Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2.
36 / 49
Incheon Airport new Terminal 2 has a pre-security observation deck with interactive exhibits and views of the airfield.
37 / 49
The pre-security Observation Deck at Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport features VR experiences, displays and other interactive activities.
38 / 49
Incheon Airport's new Terminal 2 opened to the public Jan. 18, 2018 -- just weeks before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games kick off.
39 / 49
A general view shows Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 18, 2018.
40 / 49
A general view shows the departure lobby at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 18, 2018.
41 / 49
A general view shows the departure lobby at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport.
42 / 49
A general view shows the departure lobby at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Jan. 18, 2018.
43 / 49
The mascots of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics are set at the arrival gate of Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 18, 2018.
44 / 49
A general view shows Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 18, 2018.
45 / 49
A general view shows airplanes sitting on the tarmac at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 18, 2018.
46 / 49
People walk through the duty-free shop area in the second terminal, which opened to the public on the next day at the Incheon airport.
47 / 49
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during the opening ceremony for the second passenger terminal of Incheon International Airport on Jan. 12, 2018.
48 / 49
A ceremony takes place for the first arrivals at the second passenger terminal of Incheon International Airport on Jan. 18, 2018.
49 / 49
A passenger plane flies over the second passenger terminal of Incheon International Airport on Jan. 18, 2018, as the new terminal officially started operations.

TODAY IN THE SKYKorean Air shows off its new Bombardier C Series CS300

First look: Korean Air shows off its first Bombardier C Series CS300
01 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
02 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
03 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
04 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
05 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
06 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
07 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
08 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
09 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
10 / 12
Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
11 / 12
Airline and Bombardier officials pose for a photo as Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.
12 / 12
Airline and Bombardier officials pose for a photo as Korean Air took delivery of its first Bombardier C Series CS300 in Mirabel, Quebec, on Dec. 22, 2017.

TODAY IN THE SKYKorean Air is latest airline to get Boeing's newest, biggest 747

Korean Air takes delivery of its first 747-8 Intercontinental
01 / 19
Korean Air's first 747-8i is seen ahead of a Aug. 25, 2015, delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash.
02 / 19
Korean Air's first 747-8i is seen ahead of a Aug. 25, 2015, delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash.
03 / 19
The staircase between the upper and lower decks on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
04 / 19
The upgraded "Kosmo Suite" first-class seats on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
05 / 19
The upgraded "Kosmo Suite" first-class seats on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
06 / 19
The upgraded "Kosmo Suite" first-class seats on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i. Seen here are the footrest and monitor.
07 / 19
The upgraded "Kosmo Suite" first-class seats on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
08 / 19
Korean Air's first 747-8i is seen ahead of a Aug. 25, 2015, delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash.
09 / 19
Ray Conner (right), Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, shakes hand with Walter Cho, Korean Air's Chief Marketing Office, at a 747-8i delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 25, 2015.
10 / 19
A business class seat on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
11 / 19
A business class seat on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
12 / 19
A business class seat on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
13 / 19
A business class seat on the upper deck of Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
14 / 19
A business class seat on the upper deck of Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
15 / 19
Korean Air's first 747-8i is seen ahead of a Aug. 25, 2015, delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash.
16 / 19
Economy seating on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
17 / 19
Economy seating on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
18 / 19
Economy seating on Korean Air's first Boeing 747-8i.
19 / 19
Korean Air's first 747-8i is seen ahead of a Aug. 25, 2015, delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com