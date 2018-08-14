Dozens of meters of a highway bridge collapsed in Italy on Tuesday. No injuries were immediately reported, but there are fears that cars may have fallen with it.

The section of the Morandi bridge in the northwestern city of Genoa collapsed amid torrential gain, Italy’s Ansa news agency reported. It said about 10 vehicles were involved in the collapse, citing rescue worker sources.

The 330-foot tall bridge was built in the 1960s, the BBC reported.

The bridge runs over homes, shopping centers, factories, a railway line and a river, Ansa said.

#14ago #Genova 12:00, crolla parte del ponte Morandi sulla #A10. Le squadre #vigilidelfuoco stanno operando in massa, attivatinteam usar e cinofili pic.twitter.com/gjSJLvjw1K — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 14, 2018





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com