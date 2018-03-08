In this April 1, 2018 file photo, people attend a vigil for victims and survivors of a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

John Locher, AP

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that an investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows no evidence of conspiracy or a second gunman.

Lombardo also said the 10-month investigation could not determine "definitely'' the motive of shooter Stephen Paddock, who was found dead in a suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

During a country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the deadly rampage.

The gunfire came from 32nd-floor windows into a crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across Las Vegas Boulevard.

“What we have been able to answer are the questions of who, what, when, where and how,” Lombardo said. “What we have not been able to definitively answer is ... why Stephen Paddock committed this act.”

The analysis revealed Paddock spent $1.5 million over two years, including debts paid to casinos. A report on 14 of his bank accounts showed the gunman had $2.1 million by September 2015, but that total had dwindled to $530,000 two years later.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Lombardo described Paddock as a reclusive, high-stakes gambler who had not been “as successful in the gambling as he was in the previous years.”

The report indicated Paddock paid $600,000 to casinos and more than $170,000 to credit card companies while spending close to $95,000 in firearms and related costs.

Lombardo said the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is expected to release a psychological profile of Paddock later this year. The gunman did not leave any written material that would provide an explanation for his actions.

Undated photo of Stephen Paddock provided by his brother, Eric Paddock. Credit: AP

AP

The report quotes the shooter's brother, Bruce Paddock, as saying he believed his sibling had “mental illness and was paranoid and delusional,” although he also said they had not spoken in more than 10 years.

“Today it is still incredibly difficult to try to comprehend this senseless act of violence,” Lombardo said.

In a 911 audio made public by the Las Vegas police in June, screams and pleas for help can be heard during the rampage, as well as descriptions of people falling amid rapid gunfire.

"Shots fired! Shots fired! Hurry!” a woman screams, crying as a dispatcher asks where she is and the call disconnects. The dispatcher calls back and another woman answers.

“Machine guns are being fired into the Route 91 festival,” she says. “It’s coming from above, I would assume from the Mandalay Bay side over by the Luxor.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com