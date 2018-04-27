Lassen Volcanic National Park Though one of the oldest national parks in the USA, Lassen Volcanic National Park isn’t as well-known as its Californian sister, Yosemite National Park, only welcoming 507,256 visitors last year compared to Yosemite's over four million. 01 / 17 Though one of the oldest national parks in the USA, Lassen Volcanic National Park isn’t as well-known as its Californian sister, Yosemite National Park, only welcoming 507,256 visitors last year compared to Yosemite's over four million. 01 / 17

Though one of the oldest national parks in the USA, Lassen Volcanic National Park isn’t as well-known as its Californian sister, Yosemite National Park, only welcoming 507,256 visitors last year compared to Yosemite's over four million. Established in 1916, the park is one of the only places in the world where you can see all four types of volcanoes – cinder cone, composite, shield and plug dome.

Lassen Peak is a plug dome volcano that last erupted in 1917, and is considered to be the most likely volcano in the Cascade Range to erupt within the next 100 years. Plenty of hydro- and geothermal activity is still found in the park today, along with abundant recreational activities. No matter where you explore in the park, be sure to stay safe and stay on the paths.

Lassen Volcanic National Park is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Be forewarned, however – if visiting during the wintertime, heavy snowfall can close roads, so be sure and check the park’s website for up-to-date travel information. Also note that the Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 through October 30, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, October 31 through March 31.

We checked in with Karen Haner, chief of interpretation and education with Lassen Volcanic National Park, and Michael Han, regional vice president with The California Parks Company, which manages Drakesbad Guest Ranch, the only lodging within the park, to compile these 10 tips (in no particular order!) to make the most of your visit.

1. Get your bearings: Before diving right in, stop by the Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center to make the most of your time in the park. A 20-minute film provides a terrific overview of the park’s history and geology, and park rangers are on hand to help you best plan your time. More of the park’s history can be found at the Loomis Museum, next to Manzanita Lake. Here you’ll find an exhibit of photos by B.F. Loomis, who documented the most recent eruption of Lassen Peak, 100 years ago. The museum is open seasonally, from late-May through late-October.

2. Hike to the peak: Lassen Volcanic National Park offers more than 150 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy to strenuous. Han says that the keystone of the park is the peak itself, and the recent completion of the four-year Reach the Peak project restored the five-mile roundtrip Lassen Peak Trail. He notes that the hike is strenuous, and to allow six hours for a terrific family experience with fantastic views of the valley and the High Sierras from the top. The Lassen Peak Trail is also popular for full moon hikes.

3. Lookout for Fire: Hiking Mount Harkness is more than a 3.8-mile roundtrip workout with panoramic views at the top as the reward. During the summer months, a fire lookout is staffed to help monitor blazes that may pop up in the park due to lightning strikes. When it is staffed, you can learn about the park’s fire monitoring while still enjoying the views – on clear days, you may see as far as Nevada, the Coast Range and the Three Sisters.

4. Go for a drive: If you’d rather see Lassen Volcanic National Park from the comfort of your car, the 30-mile Lassen Volcanic National Park Highway is a terrific way to do just that. Allow at least an hour to do the drive non-stop, or build in more time to stop at the various highlights along the way, including Bumpass Hell Overlook where you can see the former Brokeoff Volcano, or Mt. Tehama; Kings Creek Meadow Scenic Pull-out; and Hat Creek, which is a must during fall foliage, to name just a few. Or, extend your trip and drive the 500-mile Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway All American Road from Lassen Volcanic National Park north to Crater Lake National Park in Oregon.

5. Take the subway: Haner recommends taking the self-guided trail to Subway Cave, which is in Lassen National Forest and accessible via the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway, near the town of Old Station. The cave was formed about 20,000 years ago when lava flow from Hat Creek cooled and hardened on top, while hot lava continued to flow underneath, eventually leaving tube-like caves.

6. Explore the Hydrothermal Areas: Boiling pools, steam rising from the ground, bubbling mud pots – these are just some of the types of hydrothermal areas that can be found within Lassen Volcanic National Park. One of the most popular of the park’s natural attractions is Bumpass Hell, a 16-acre bowl of mud pots, pools and steam vents accessible via a three-mile roundtrip hike. Others to check out include Devil’s Kitchen, Boiling Springs Lake and Cold Boiling Lake.

7. Discover glacial-fed lakes: According to Han, Manzanita Lake is perhaps one of the most picturesque lakes in all of California, with its gin-clear water reflecting the blue sky overhead, surrounded by conifer trees and views of snow-capped Lassen Peak. He also said that primitive camping cabins and camp sites along Manzanita Lake book out a solid six months in advance, so if you want to stay the night, plan ahead. Kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddling are popular boating activities on Manzanita Lake, as well as on Butte, Juniper and Summit lakes, but boating is not allowed on Reflection, Emerald, Helen and Boiling Springs lakes. Fishing is also popular on the park’s lakes; be sure to check in with a park ranger for California fishing regulations before casting a line.

8. See even more: Though its geo- and hydrothermal features may be the main attraction at Lassen Volcanic National Park, there is even more to see. Take for instance the calm of Kings Creek Meadows at the foot of Lassen Creek, or the Painted Dunes, which can be seen when hiking Cinder Cone.

9. Kick back on the ranch: Built in 1900, Drakesbad Guest Ranch is in a very remote part of the park, at the end of a dirt road, and has no Internet or phones. Open June through October (the ranch is snowed-in in wintertime), the ranch offers a handful of horseback rides, depending on ability, to some of the park’s geothermal features, and its hot springs pool is a terrific place to soak away the cares of the world, focusing instead on the natural beauty that surrounds you.

10. Dark skies: When the sun goes down, half the park appears after dark. Lassen Volcanic National Park is removed from most light pollution, so the stars look even brighter when they come out. Park rangers offer Starry Night and astronomy programs, or make plans to attend the Lassen Dark Sky Festival (August 3-4, 2018) for more nighttime viewing.

For more on Lassen Volcanic National Park, and to help with trip planning, download the free Chimani app to your smart phone to easily navigate your way around the park, with or without cell phone service, which can be spotty.

