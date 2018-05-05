Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition gets a makeover 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon has been redone to beef up key components 01 / 04 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon has been redone to beef up key components 01 / 04

The last Jeep Wrangler JK rolls off the line in Toledo on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

A white 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited became the last of the outgoing version of the go-anywhere vehicle to roll off the line Friday in Toledo, Ohio. It had been in production for 12 years.

The old version of the Wrangler, known by the internal code of JK, has been made even as the newer version of the Jeep Wrangler, which is lighter and more capable, has been winning attention from auto critics and buyers. That one is dubbed the JL.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which owns the Jeep brand, plans to retool for the launch of a Jeep truck next year, according to the company. More than 2.1 million Wrangler JKs have been made since production started in 2006.

Wrangler production, however, is not stopping.

The Wrangler JK's replacement, the JL, which was unveiled at last year's Los Angeles Auto Show, is being produced on the north side of the complex in Toledo. The changes are part of a $4.5 billion production realignment plan to boost the Jeep and Ram brands.

The Jeep Wrangler has become a legend in the auto industry. It is the direct descendant of the vehicle that helped win World War II.

