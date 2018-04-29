WASHINGTON — As the White House plans for a meeting with Kim Jong Un, Republicans and Democrats on congressional intelligence committees warned Sunday that President Trump needs to be cautious about talks with the North Korean dictator.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in look at a rusted steel post of the military demarcation line at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018.

Korea Summit Press Pool, AFP/Getty Images

“We need to be very skeptical,’’ said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who serves on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee.

“We’ve got a series here of our leaders trying to deal with these tyrants and not having very good success in doing that,’’ Blunt said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “They will not be truthful just because they want to be truthful. I think there has to be some determination that the verification is absolute. That the North Koreans walk away with something out of this and frankly everybody, including the Chinese, has to keep the economic pressure on.’’

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called it positive that Kim has taken a “dramatic step toward conciliation.’’

“The history though is not encouraging,’’ Schiff said on ABC’s This Week. “But look we have to press this opportunity. We have to test it. It would irresponsible not to. So we have to hope that this is a change of course. But I think we need to be mindful of their record.’’

The warnings come two days after the North Korean leader and South Korean President Moon Jae-In held an historic meeting.

Meanwhile, plans are underway for Trump to meet with Kim. The timing and location for the meeting between the two leaders aren't finalized. Trump said on Friday that negotiators had narrowed the possible sites down to two or three. He said he will walk away if the talks are not productive.

"The United States has been played beautifully like a fiddle because you had a different kind of leader," Trump said then. "We’re not going to be played.’’

In this handout provided by The White House, CIA director Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated image in Pyongyang, North Korea.

The White House, Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration’s goal is to complete verifiable denuclearization in North Korea.

“This administration has its eyes wide open,’’ Pompeo, who met with Kim in North Korea in late March, said on ABC's This Week. “We know the history. We know the risks.’’

“We’re not going to take promises. We’re not going to take words. We’re going to look for actions and deeds,’’ he said. “And until such time, the president has made it incredibly clear we will keep the pressure campaign in place until we achieve that.’’

Pompeo said once in the room, the two leaders can work on a plan.

“They can set the course. They can chart the outcome,’’ he said.

Some foreign leaders said Trump should be given credit for the upcoming meeting between the leaders.

Schiff said it’s “more than fair’’ for Trump to take some credit.

“But before the president takes too much credit or hangs out the mission accomplished banner, he needs to realize that we may go into a confrontational phase and he may not want the full blame if things go south,’’ he said.

Blunt said no matter what happens with the talks, it’s important that the United States maintains its military presence in South Korea.

“We have to be very skeptical,’’ he said. “This is very much whatever they say. I’m not sure you can trust it, but you certainly have to verify it.”

Contributing: John Fritze, David Jackson

