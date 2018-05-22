South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook wave before leaving for the United States at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Monday, May 21, 2018. For a few months, everything seemed to be clicking for South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he pieced together crucial nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea following a year of intense animosity. But he now enters a White House meeting with President Donald Trump with his status in the diplomatic driver's seat in doubt.

The Trump administration is leaning toward a disarmament approach that would force North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons in phases in return for sanctions relief and other rewards as specific targets are met, analysts say.

That move acknowledges the “Libyan model” of requiring a country to dismantle everything up front is unrealistic for North Korea, which has a much larger weapons stockpile and is reluctant to give it up all at once.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would expect some incentives at the beginning of the process and not only at the end when the program has been entirely dismantled, said Patrick Cronin, an analyst at the Center for a New American Security. “Kim realizes that is the only place for a deal.”

The developments come as Trump meets Tuesday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss the planned June 12 summit in Singapore between Trump and Kim.

Moon, who has been pushing for reconciliation with North Korea, is expected to discuss ways to shape a denuclearization agreement and will tell the American president about his personal experiences with Kim.

Relations between North Korea and the United States hit a rocky patch in recent weeks and the meeting between Moon and Trump will also be an opportunity to get the summit back on track.

“You never know about deals," Trump said Tuesday after welcoming Moon to the White House. "I’ve made a lot of deals. ... You never really know.”

North Korea last week lashed out at remarks by National Security Adviser John Bolton, who made reference to the “Libyan model” in talking about North Korea denuclearization.

Gadhafi dismantled his nuclear weapons program up front in return for promises of sanctions relief. After he got rid of his nuclear program, he was killed years later in a popular uprising aided by U.S. and allied aircraft.

Trump later contradicted Bolton, saying the United States is not looking to Libya as a model for the administration’s approach to denuclearization. The Trump administration has also said it not seeking regime change in North Korea.

Libya is a questionable comparison for a number of reasons. North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is far more advanced than Libya’s and would take much longer to dismantle and verify. Libya dismantled most of its program in months.

Kim views Gadhafi's fate as the main reason for clinging to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

North Korea’s criticism of Bolton’s remarks signaled Pyongyang would not accept a unilateral denuclearization, analysts said.

“This outburst by the North Koreans was an indication that they wanted to reset expectations about what was achievable,” said Robert Einhorn, an arms control analyst at the Brookings Institution and a former State Department official who negotiated with the North Koreans in the 1990s.

“Kim is trying to take a hardline position before he gets to the meeting,” Cronin said.

Instead, the Trump administration will likely settle on an approach that would provide sanctions relief in phases in return for piecemeal dismantling over several years.

Kim would not accept any deal that requires him to dismantle his extensive nuclear weapons program before he gets something in return, analysts say.

Even if the United States doesn’t demand entire dismantlement upfront it would want North Korea to give up a significant chunk of its program, such as its ballistic missiles, as a start, Cronin said.

Finding a workable plan would only emerge after months or years of negotiations. “Summits are by nature sensational events,” Cronin said. “The hard work will have to follow.”

There are plenty of opportunities for disagreement to derail the entire process. The United States would demand a strict verification process that included inspectors with access to all nuclear sites. In the past North Korea has objected to allowing international inspectors complete access to its nuclear facilities.

“I would give this whole process a 30% chance of working,” said David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security.

