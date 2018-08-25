Lindsay Kemp attends the ArteFiera 40. Vernissage on January 28, 2016 in Bologna, Italy. Artefiera is an international contemporary art fair held annually in Bologna which has reached the 40th edition this year.

Getty Images

LONDON (AP) — Influential British dancer, choreographer and mime artist Lindsay Kemp, known for tutoring singers David Bowie and Kate Bush during his career, has died at 80.

Director Nendi Pinto-Duschunsky, who is making a documentary called "Lindsay Kemp's Last Dance," said Saturday that Kemp died suddenly after a "perfect" day rehearsing with his students.

She wrote on the film's Facebook page that "I'm so sorry to tell you Lindsay passed away last night ... he was very happy and it was very sudden."

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that he died during the night at his home in Livorno, Tuscany.

Kemp was born in 1938 and formed his dance company in the 1960s. He is credited with helping Bowie create his Ziggy Stardust persona and teaching Bush to dance.

More: 7 ways to remember David Bowie

More: David Bowie posthumously sweeps Grammys with 5 wins

Passages 2018: those we’ve lost through the year

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com