SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will reveal the identity of the first private passenger to fly around the moon during an event at the company's headquarters Monday night.
In a tweet, SpaceX called the mission "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space."
The lunar mission will be a first for SpaceX's next-generation Big Falcon Rocket, which will eventually replace the workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
The company hopes the BFR will not only handle payload delivery and hops to the moon, but the eventual establishment of a self-sustaining colony on Mars.
