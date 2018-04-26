032918-Korea-Panmunjeom-DMZ_Online

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is meeting Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to talk about peace between the two countries. It is the third time the two leaders have ever met.

The two leaders are meeting in the Demilitarized Zone, the border that has separated the rival Koreas since 1953.



This summit is ahead of an unprecedented meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un scheduled in a few months.

Kim has said he would suspend testing of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Monday, South Korea stopped broadcasting K-pop music and propaganda messages they had been blasting from the DMZ toward the North for years.

The Korean War that ended in 1953 started with a North Korean invasion of South Korea. The North has a huge army, one of the biggest in the world, with more than a million men on the border. Unless that’s addressed, the risk of a North Korean invasion would remain.

Watch USA TODAY's live coverage of the summit between President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un starting Thursday at 7:00 pm ET as the two head to the DMZ for the start of their historic meeting.

