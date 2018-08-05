President Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at the Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5.

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will announce his plans for the Iran nuclear deal at the White House on Tuesday.

Many of his advisers are urging him to kill the partnership, while several world leaders continue to urge him to stay committed to the deal.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Trump has condemned the agreement since his first days on the campaign trail in 2015.

"As I have said many times, the Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into," Trump said during a speech at the White House.

Trump has also consulted with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is known as an outspoken critic of the agreement, and who recently unveiled evidence that proves the Iran deal is 'based on lies and Iranian deception.'

The president will have to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran and how he might do that.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Trump's announcement at the White House at 2:00 pm ET in the player above.



