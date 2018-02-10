An elderly man was arrested after he allegedly offered $200,000 to buy a young girl from her mother at Florida Walmart, local media reported.

Police arrested Hellmuth Kolb, 81, Saturday on charges of battery and false imprisonment of a victim under age 13, according to Volusia County, Florida, Corrections online records.

Kolb allegedly approached Tracy Nigh and her 8-year-old daughter, who were sitting on a bench inside the Walmart. Nigh didn't think the man was a threat at first, she said, according to WKMG-TV, but then he began making offers.

"The first amount was $100,000, the second amount was $150,000 and then the final amount was $200,000," Nigh said, according to WKMG-TV. "I then said 'No, we have to go.'"

Kolb also allegedly grabbed the girl's arm and kissed her wrist. Nigh called police after leaving the store, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Using security camera footage and credit card payments, police identified Kolb, and are investigating whether he was involved in similar incidents, WFTV reported.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Hellmuth Kolb allegedly offered $200,000 to buy a girl from her mother at a Florida Walmart, local media reported.

Volusia County Corrections

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com