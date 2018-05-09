A man crashed his truck into the Fox 4 News television station in Dallas on Wednesday morning before exiting the vehicle and "ranting," according to local media reports.

Fox News 4 said on Twitter that the man jumped out of his truck and ranted about "high treason" before being taken into custody. The incident prompted an evacuation of the building.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

Images of the crash scene included broken windows and hundreds of papers scattered on the ground.

Very unsettling waking up to this. Thank God no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/HPFxEDi2Nc — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) September 5, 2018

The man was seen placing boxes next to the building's side door, Fox 4 News reported. A bomb squad arrived on the scene to investigate after the man left behind a suspicious bag.

No injuries were reported.

