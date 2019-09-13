BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A man was killed in a head-on collision early Thursday morning outside Barron, Wis., and a few hours later sheriff's deputies found a woman stabbed to death inside his home in Cameron.

According to a news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Eldon Jackson, 21, was killed after the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a dump truck on Highway 8 outside of Barron. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

A few hours later deputies were called to Jackson's home in Cameron, where they found Audra Poppe, 22, dead from an apparent stab wound. Nobody else was inside the home.

Upon further investigation deputies discovered Jackson was driving Poppe's vehicle at the time of his fatal crash.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department release states the two cases appear to be related, and more information will be released after an autopsy is performed and all evidence is processed and examined. Deputies are not looking for any suspects, and say there is no danger to the public.

