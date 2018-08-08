Maryland State Police say a Baltimore man was arrested after he tried to take a state driver’s license test in a car containing marijuana, a loaded gun, a scale and $15,000.

Reginald D. Wooding Jr. is accused of bringing possessing one pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 and a loaded handgun in a car he hoped to use to complete a state driving test.

Reginald D. Wooding Jr., 22, was in his mother's car on Monday, when a driver’s license examiner smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Wooding's vehicle, police said. At the time Wooding was in the car and waiting to take a driving test.

The employee found a state trooper who was working at the Motor Vehicle Administration location in Glen Burnie, Md., and the trooper began to investigate.

Police say they found one pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 and a loaded handgun in the car Wooding had hoped to use to complete the driving test. Police say the money is likely related to drugs.

Wooding was charged with a number of drug- and firearm-related offenses and was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.

Court records indicate Wooding has been previously charged with burglary, assault and drug-related offenses, WBAL-TV reports.

Wooding was arrested before he was able to take his driving test, police say.

