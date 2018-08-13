Britany Jacobs, 25, consoles her 5-year-old son Markeis McGlockton Jr., during a vigil for her slain boyfriend Markeis McGlockton Sr., 28.

Florida’s contentious “stand your ground’’ law is under scrutiny again.

Prosecutors on Monday charged a white man with manslaughter in the July 19 shooting death of an unarmed black man outside a Clearwater, Florida, convenience store, Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe said.

Michael Drejka, 47, who’s being held at the county jail on $100,000 bail, initially wasn’t arrested after shooting Markeis McGlockton, a 28-year-old father of three, following a brief altercation over parking in a handicapped spot. The encounter was filmed by the store’s video cameras.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri had declined to arrest Drejka citing the state’s “stand your ground’’ law, which allows citizens to use deadly force if they fear “imminent death or great bodily harm.’’

McCabe said his office’s inquiry determined manslaughter charges were warranted.

“Law enforcement does investigations; we determine who to charge,’’ McCabe told USA TODAY. “We conducted our own investigation, reviewed all their reports, interviewed the witnesses, looked at all the tapes and film, and I made the decision legally that this is a charge that we should file and we can prove.’’

Florida’s “stand your ground’’ law, which says people have no “duty to retreat,’’ first drew widespread attention in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman. The case hich evoked a national uproar.

Although Zimmerman’s lawyer did not cite the law in getting him acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges, a juror said members of the jury had discussed it during deliberations. In his jury instructions, the judge also said Zimmerman did not have to retreat and could stand his ground if he felt threatened.

McGlockton’s family released a statement endorsing McCabe's decision.

“This man killed Markeis in cold blood, without a second thought about the devastating impact his actions would have on our family, but this charge gives us a measure of hope that the truth will win and justice will prevail in the end,’’ the statement said.

McGlockton’s longtime girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, told investigators she parked in a handicapped spot outside the convenience store and stayed with the couple’s two youngest kids while McGlockton and their 5-year-old son, Markeis Jr., went inside to buy snacks.

Jacobs said Drejka looked at her car’s license plate and started berating her for parking in a handicapped spot while agitatedly motioning with his hands. Another customer alerted McGlockton, who came out and pushed Drejka to the ground.

Surveillance video shows Drejka got into a sitting position, pulled out a gun and pointed it at McGlockton, who retreated with his arms to his side. McGlockton was turning toward the front of the store and away from the gunman when he was shot once in the chest, then ran into the store and collapsed in front of his eldest child. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Asked about Drejka claiming self-defense, McCabe said, “In any case where a defendant raises self-defense as an affirmative defense, we have to disprove that defense beyond a reasonable doubt, and I made the determination that we can do that.’’

According to the court complaint, three months before the incident, a resident named Richard Kelly had a similar heated encounter with Drejka over the use of handicapped spot. Kelly fled after Drejka threatened to shoot him and went to his vehicle to retrieve something. Kelly said Drejka directed racial slurs at him during the argument.

The complaint also cites two other instances of Drejka using his weapon improperly.

Mark O’Mara, who represented Zimmerman, told USA TODAY in July that he has misgivings about Florida’s controversial law, which exists in some form or another in most states.

“The problem I have is that people misinterpret the statute and are emboldened to use a gun,’’ O’Mara said. “Look at this case. Pointing the gun? Absolutely. Shooting a warning shot? Fine. But shooting him?’’

McGlockton’s family and civil rights groups had held protests calling for Drejka to be charged. Benjamin Crump, who serves as the family attorney and came into prominence six years ago representing Martin’s family, said Monday’s decision was a long time coming.

“This self-appointed wannabe cop attempted to hide behind ‘Stand Your Ground’ to defend his indefensible actions, but the truth has finally cut through the noise,” Crump said in a statement. “I have full faith that this truth will prevail to punish this cold-blooded killer who angrily created the altercation that led to Markeis’ needless death.”

