Google is celebrating the birth of Mary G. Ross, the first Native American female engineer who helped propel the world into an era of space travel while earning a title of one of the nation's most prominent women scientists of the space age.

Thursday marks Ross's would-be 110th birthday. The Cherokee woman was the great-great granddaughter to Chief John Ross and paved the way for future generations of women and Native American women to succeed in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.

Ross's "major contributions to the aerospace industry include the development of concepts for interplanetary space travel, manned and unmanned earth-orbiting flights, and orbiting satellites," according to the Google Doodle explainer.

Born in 1908 and dying three months before her 100th birthday in 2008, Ross's life was full of achievements such as being selected by Lockheed Martin during World War II as one of 40 engineers on a top-secret think tank called Skunk Works that later evolved into Lockheed Missiles & Space Co. On a team of 40 engineers, she was the only Native American and the only woman.

Ross started her career teaching high school math and science, later receiving a maters in teaching with emphasis in astronomy and rocket science. She received a professional certification in engineering with encouragement from Lockheed Martin after she worked for Lockheed as a mathematician during the war.

In retirement, Ross continued to be an inspiration to women and Native Americans through her work with the Society of Women Engineers, American Indians in Science and Engineering Society (AISES) and the Council of Energy Resource Tribes.

Ross attended the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and gifted a significant endowment.

Her friend Tribal Councilor Cara Cowan Watts, who is also an engineer, once said “just think, a Cherokee woman from Park Hill (Okla.) helped put an American on the moon," according to the Cherokee Phoenix.

