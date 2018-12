The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $415 million for the New Year's Day drawing after no one got all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

While no one took home the $370 million jackpot Friday, there were five $1 million winners who matched the five white balls from New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Also, one Match 5 winner in Washington had the Megaplier so they won $2 million.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 28 drawing were: 9 - 10 - 25 - 37 - 38 and Mega Ball: 21. The Megaplier was 2x.

The cash option for the next Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 1 will be an estimated $248.8 million, according to the lottery website.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rising steadily since lottery fever gripped the nation earlier this fall.

At $415 million, the New Year's Day drawing is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history.