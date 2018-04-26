Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle shortly, but the question remains: Who will she wear?

Here comes the bride, all dressed in… ?

Who Meghan Markle will be wearing when she exits her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 is the top mystery surrounding her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

If you check with the bookies, Paddy Power suspended bets as the company is "fairly sure" when Markle walks down the aisle, accompanied by her father, Thomas Markle, she'll be wearing Ralph & Russo — again. The London-based company led by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo designed the sheer and beaded gown Markle wore for her engagement photos.

Celebrities favor the brand with a whimsical and high-glam aesthetic. Elizabeth Banks, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all wore Ralph & Russo designs to this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Experts agree Ralph & Russo is a top contender, followed closely by Erdem. Markle and Duchess Kate have both donned looks by Canadian-born designer Erdem Moralıoğlu.

Shelley Brown, fashion and beauty editor at The Knot, says Ralph & Russo is a "strong contender."

"The one I think might be most likely is Ralph & Russo, because obviously she’ll want to show the support for British fashion, and they’re a London-based luxury label that also has a couture label that already has a built-in bridal line," says Brown.

Wearing Erdem would allow Markle to honor Britain as well as Canada, her home while filming Suits. "Erdem is a Canadian designer based in London, so she’ll also be able to have that Canadian connection, but still kind of pay homage to the royal family’s British roots," Brown says.

"I don’t think she’ll be wearing Alexander McQueen," she adds, "simply because Kate Middleton obviously wore Alexander McQueen, and that was such an iconic dress."

While Don O’Neill, creative director for bridal and special occasion brand Theia, believes ultimately Markle is "going to surprise all of us," his vote is also for Ralph & Russo.

"Their wedding gowns are exquisite," he says. "Their trains would fill a football stadium they’re so big and elaborate and grand."

Though Erdem does not have a bridal line, Vatana Watters, president, founder and CEO of Watters bridal designs doesn't count them out.

"I think anybody would make time and embrace it and (be) up for the challenge," she says. "I think this is a great opportunity for that brand, or any of the brands, to shine and do something custom for (Meghan). It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of wedding; Anybody would be excited to collaborate with (her)."

Will Meghan wear two dresses?

Kathryn Money, style expert and vice president of strategy and merchandising for Brilliant Earth jewelers, believes Markle will wear two dresses, as Kate did, on her wedding day: Erdem for the ceremony, followed by a sentimental choice: Elizabeth Emanuel. Emanuel and her then-husband David Emanuel designed Princess Diana's billowing wedding day look in 1981. Emanuel told People magazine in December she would be starting a new line, Emanuel Mayfair, focused on bridal and evening wear.

"For the reception dress, I think that she’ll choose something short in length, so something a little more whimsical but still sophisticated, which I think reflects her personal style quite well," Money says.

Brown says a second dress would be a unique way for Markle to express herself while abiding by the general guideline that the royal family dress modestly.

"She could have that more formal dress for the ceremony that feels more traditional and kind of more buttoned-up, and then, if she wanted to, change into something for the reception that was more fun and fashion-forward," Brown says. Markle's friend French designer Roland Mouret is leading candidate for this second look, Brown notes. (A seemingly flustered Mouret had "no comment" when asked if he would design Markle's dress earlier this year.)

Lady Diana Spencer's gown, which she wore when she wed Prince Charles in 1981, was crafted by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Sleek and chic vs. Full and grand

Markle shared her bridal tastes with Glamour in 2016.

"I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic," she said. "Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Elie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs."

In the same interview, she described Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's simple Narciso Rodriguez slip wedding dress as "Everything goals."

When Markle married producer Trevor Engelson in Jamaica in 2011, her wedding dress suited the beachy locale. She picked a strapless, bohemian gown spruced up with a glitzy belt.

Brown — taking into account the significantly larger audience this go-around — contemplates the need for a more iconic option.

"This will be a historic moment in time for the British royal family, so I do wonder if she’d be able to get away with wearing a very sleek, almost slip dress," Brown says. "I think it’s going to have to be something a little bit grand."

Duchess Kate, with her sister, Pippa Middleton, wore Alexander McQueen when she married Prince William in 2011.

But neither Brown nor O’Neill predict a ballgown in Markle's future. Instead O'Neill envisions "something very sleek."

"I think she’ll wear something body conscious/body fitting," he says. "I think she could probably surprise us all and wear something as simple as an all-white crepe gown that’s totally fitted to the body with long sleeves and has this enormous mermaid train."

"I don’t see her with something that will be fussy and overly elaborate," he adds.

Don O'Neill, Creative Director for Theia, sketches his vision for Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

The dress seen 'round the world

While a designer is yet to be confirmed, one thing O'Neill knows is Markle's wedding day style will be highly influential.

"As with all celebrities in the world of fashion — and again, even with Kate — the dress, once it goes out there and becomes part of the global psyche. It influences how people see wedding gowns and it will influence how brides choose to be dressed on their wedding day," he says. "So, no matter what she wears, elements of that dress will immediately be filtered into fashion."

Kate's wedding day looks inspired labels like A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz to speedily make knockoffs. People reported the inspired looks came a short 12 hours after the ceremony. JS Collections also came out with a "Duchess" dress influenced by Kate's ceremony gown. Even now, the gown influences fashion. Recently, H&M produced a nearly sold-out dress that resembles Kate's gown.

"There are elements of what she will do that will become part of everybody’s collections, because it’s how fashion works," O'Neill says. "We are a reflection of what happens in society, and she’s going to make a major impact that will affect hundreds of millions of women that will tune in and watch, and it will influence how people want to dress in the future when it comes to their own wedding."

