Nearly one year after she arrived at the White House and 16 months after the Trump administration took office, first lady Melania Trump on Monday announced her agenda to improve the well-being of children, a campaign she calls "Be Best."

With her husband in the audience, Trump, 48, said in a speech in the Rose Garden that her focus for the next few years will be on what has been a consistent if low-key theme of her term thus far: making America safer for the emotional, physical and social health of kids.

"Be Best is an awareness campaign dedicated to the most valuable and fragile among us: our children," she said.

"There is one goal: to educate children about the many issues they are facing today," she said. "If we truly listen to what our kids have to say, whether it's their concerns or ideas, adults can provide them the support and tools they need to grow up and be happy productive adults."

Her speech was preceded by a brief video tracing her travels and her research in the past year to prepare for her initiative.

She said there would be three main pillars of her campaign: child well-being, social media use and the consequences of the opioid addiction epidemic.

Her comments on social media and its often "negative" use were notable given her husband's expansive use of Twitter to advance his agenda and attack his enemies.

"Social media is too often used in negative ways, but when children learn positive behavior early on, it can be used in productive ways," she said. "We have the responsibility to educate and remind (children) when they use their voices to choose their words wisely and speak with respect and kindness."

President Trump praised her "beautiful and heartfelt" speech, then signed a proclamation declaring Monday "Be Best Day."

The timing of the first lady's announcement was awkward: Last week, it emerged that, despite his denials, her husband did know about and repaid his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 Cohen gave to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged fling with Trump years before the 2016 presidential election.

The president denies Daniels' claims but wanted to keep them from his wife and from the public in the weeks before the election, said the president's new lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, in TV interviews last week.

Trump said nothing about her husband's entanglement in the Stormy Daniels drama; she has been silent on that subject for months. Neither Trump took questions about her announcement.

The first official announcement of Trump's plans for her term takes place later than is traditional because she arrived in Washington later than is traditional: after her son, Barron, 12, finished the school year in New York.

Trump has taken an inconspicuous approach to her job compared with some of her predecessors, in part because she didn't become a full-time FLOTUS until June 2017. Also, she is more reserved than her immediate predecessors and not entirely comfortable with public speaking.

Born in Slovenia and a former fashion model, she is multilingual, but English is not her first language.

She is also occasionally used as a cudgel by Trump critics to bash or mock him, as when cameras caught her swatting away his hand when he reached for hers during a foreign trip.

Much was made of her choices when she went to the State of the Union speech in a separate car from her husband and when she abruptly canceled her plan to accompany him to Davos, Switzerland, in January and went to the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington instead.

Married since 2005, the Trumps are not viewed as the closest of couples, joined at the political hips as were Bill and Hillary Clinton. Neither said anything in public about their recent 13th wedding anniversary, and the president acknowledged that he didn't have time to get her a present for her birthday last week, although he did get her a "beautiful card."

Trump is clearly most at ease and happy when she meets with children, as she has multiple times since January 2016 in the U.S. and abroad, sometimes accompanied by the media and sometimes not.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, and her East Wing staff of 10 have repeatedly said that the first lady would approach her unpaid, undefined job in her own way and in her own time, without succumbing to pressure from any quarter.

Grisham also reminds reporters that Trump believes her most important job is to be a mom to Barron, now in a private school in Potomac, Md., about 20 miles from the White House. Former first lady Michelle Obama said much the same thing — she called herself "mom in chief" — when she came into the White House in 2009 with two young daughters.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump suggested she intended to fight cyberbullying as one of her signature campaigns as first lady. But even then, President Trump was and continues to be sharply criticized as a "cyberbully in chief" for his frequent use of Twitter.

By contrast, the first lady rarely tweets from her account, and when she does, the tweets are entirely uncontroversial. "Tomorrow is the day!" she tweeted Sunday. "Very excited to announce my initiatives. Tune in live at the @WhiteHouse at 3 PM!"

In March, she convened a White House meeting with tech industry executives to talk about cyberbullying and Internet safety, especially for kids. She acknowledged the tension inherent in her taking a public stand on the issue.

"I'm well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic," she told the group, according to the pool report on the meeting. "I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue, but it will not stop me from doing what I know is right. I am here with one goal: helping children and our next generation."

Since moving into the White House, Trump has supervised the renovation of the family quarters, accompanied the president on foreign trips and presided over traditional events such as the Easter Egg Roll and Christmas celebrations.

Last month, she and her husband hosted their first state dinner, for France.

She also has taken an interest in fighting opioid addiction, organizing meetings about the problem at the White House and traveling to West Virginia in October to visit Lily's Place, a recovery center for babies who were born addicted.

