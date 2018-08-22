Three Pennsylvania men will face more than 1,000 counts of sexual intercourse with animals among other charges, officials announced Monday.

The men are accused of abusing animals including dogs, horses, a cow and a goat at a makeshift farm in Clearfield County, District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. said in a release.

Terry Wallace, 41; Matthew Brubaker, 32; and Marc Measnikoff, 34, are each accused of 1,460 counts of sexual intercourse with animals and cruelty to animals, in addition to felony charges relating to endangering the welfare of children and the corruption of minors.

The charges come after a 16-year-old boy living with the men reported them to police. He told authorities that a specially designed pen was used for sexual contact.

When police arrested the men on Saturday, they found cameras used to make "a large volume of homemade videos," the release says.

“So I’ve been doing this for over 20 years and this is probably the worse situation of this type of case that I’ve come across,” Shaw told WJAC-TV.

The release says police and animal rescue workers were still finding a placement for the animals on Monday.

Shaw said in the release that he does not believe the boy involved was sexually abused, although an investigation is ongoing.

