LONDON — British director Michael Anderson, whose films included the all-star Around the World in 80 Days and sci-fi classic Logan's Run, has died at age 98.

Anderson's family said Sunday that he died of heart disease April 25 in Canada, at his home on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia.

Born into a theatrical family in London in 1920, Anderson served in the army during World War II and made his feature debut in 1949 with Private Angelo, co-directed by Peter Ustinov.

His 1955 war epic The Dam Busters told the story of a daring wartime bombing raid on Germany's industrial heartland. Its visual flair and stirring score helped make it one of Britain's best-loved war films, and its thrilling climax helped inspire the attack on the Death Star in the first Star Wars movie.

Anderson followed The Dam Busters with the big-budget adventure Around the World in 80 Days, which won five Academy Awards in 1957, including best picture.

He made some three dozen features in all, including thrillers Operation Crossbow and The Quiller Memorandum.

Logan's Run, his 1976 sci-fi film about a youth-obsessed future society, has become a cult classic.

His stepdaughter, actress Laurie Holden, tweeted Saturday: "I will miss him everyday. He was the kindest human being I've ever known in my life."

