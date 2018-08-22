WASHINGTON – Michael Cohen, the president's former lawyer and fixer, doesn't want a pardon from President Donald Trump and, rather, is hoping to open up about what he knows to investigators with the special counsel Robert Mueller, his lawyer said.

Speaking with NPR Wednesday morning, Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, said his client wasn't interested in being pardoned.

"Under no circumstances would he accept a pardon from Mr. Trump," Davis said, adding that the president "not only directed a crime, he's part of a cover up."

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts Tuesday in a surprise hearing in New York that happened within an hour of a jury dropping a guilty verdict on eight counts in the trial against Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

Cohen admitted to charges of lying about his income to evade income taxes, lying to banks to obtain loans, and making illegal contributions to benefit Trump’s campaign. The contributions to Trump's campaign were violations of campaign finance laws and were made by arranging payoffs to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More from Cohen: "He (the President) not only directed a crime, he's part of a cover up."



Also this: "Under no circumstances would he (Cohen) accept a pardon from Mr. Trump." — Rachel Martin (@rachelnpr) August 22, 2018

More: Five things to know about Michael Cohen's guilty plea

More: Michael Cohen said he paid hush money at 'direction' of Trump

More: Paul Manafort trial: Jury finds former Trump campaign manager guilty on 8 counts in tax fraud case

While admitting to the charges, Cohen stunned a federal courtroom in New York by declaring that he made those payments “at the direction of the candidate,” by whom he plainly meant Trump. He also said he did so specifically to influence the outcome of the election.

Davis appeared on MSNBC and CNN after the news dropped Tuesday, explaining Cohen was dedicated to telling the truth and interested in speaking with Mueller and his team of investigators.

WATCH: Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen, tells @maddow that his client has information that should be of interest to the special counsel and is "more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows." pic.twitter.com/zHfHkmj5dU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 22, 2018

"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest and he's more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows," Davis said on MSNBC, adding he could tell investigators "not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democratic system," but also about his "knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time."

Davis was referring to the emails hacked from the Democratic National Convention and of top Hillary Clinton aides during the 2016 election.

Davis noted that Trump publicly "cheered" on the hacks but alluded to private conversations that Cohen may have been privileged to.

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com