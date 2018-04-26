Frustrated like the Wolf.

Michelle Wolf can't catch a Break in a promo for her new Netflix show — The Break with Michelle Wolf — which dropped during Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner that she hosted. The former Daily Show writer and contributor fights for the attention of a binge-watcher, who is more interested in other (made-up) programming.

"Hey, I'm still talking — do not next episode me!" Wolf says when she realizes the viewer is exploring another option, a surely titillating title: You're British, I'm British, My Son's British.

"As I was saying, my show has jokes and sketches and celebrities and..." she says before being snubbed again, this time for the undoubtedly must-see episode from World's Biggest Tiny Houses: "Washing Hair and Rinsing Veggies."

"You know what, just watch the show," she says in defeat. "It's really fun, 'cause I'm very easy going."

You can catch The Break Sundays starting May 27.

