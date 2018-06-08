Although Uber doesn't service the rural southwest Michigan village of Colon, Amish resident Timothy Hochstedler found a workaround.

According to a report from WWMT-TV, Hochstedler launched his own "Amish Uber" business, transporting people around the village in his horse and buggy for a $5 fare.

His ride has a lot more character than a car. "He loves people," Hochstedler said of his horse, according to WWMT. "He's a Morgan. A Morgan is a people's horse. They love giving you a kiss or whatever."

There's no app for Hochstedler's service – you'll have to flag him down the old-fashioned way if you ever find yourself in Colon and in need of a ride.

Hochstedler isn't officially affiliated with Uber.

