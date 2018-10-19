ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A 44-year-old Russian national was charged Friday as part of a conspiracy to disrupt the U.S. political system, including the looming midterm elections, federal authorities announced.

A criminal complaint was unsealed here naming Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynovaof St. Petersburg, Russia, who allegedly served as chief accountant for the disruption campaign funded by businessman Yevgeniy Viktorovich, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the case involves Russian election interference, the charges were not brought by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the ongoing inquiry into election meddling by the Kremlin.

