Central American part of the migrant caravan group crossing Tijuana bridge. Some gulping the food as much they can and some broke down crying just outside the entrance to the U.S. port at San Ysidro in Tijuana, on April 29, 2018. These migrants will decide whether to present themselves to U.S Border officers at the San Ysidro port of entry and apply for asylum.

TIJUANA, Mexico — As a migrant caravan remained stalled Monday at the entrance of a border crossing, Vice President Mike Pence called the group seeking asylum in the United States a result of "weak immigration laws and a porous border."

"This caravan, like those who have gone before, is also rightly understood as a deliberate attempt to undermine the laws of this country and the sovereignty of the United States," Pence said during a visit to the El Centro border patrol station in California before touring construction of border fencing replacement project in Calexico.

Pence said migrants in the caravan were "victims" who he said were being "exploited by open-border political activists and an agenda-driven media" in addition to human smuggling organizations and criminal drug cartels who seize of their hardship and difficulty to undermine our laws and to profit for themselves."

He called on Congress to close "loopholes" and to change "lax immigration laws" that he said emboldens migrants to make the dangerous journey to the U.S.

On Sunday about 200 migrants from Central America arrived at the San Ysidro port of entry seeking asylum, only to be turned away by U.S. border officers. They had traveled in a caravan 2,500 miles through Mexico over the past month.

For a second day on Monday, U.S. border officials said the port was at its capacity to process people arriving without entrance documents seeking asylum in the U.S.

The area outside the entrance to the port resembled a mini-refugee camp on Monday, with families huddled under blankets and tarps with temperatures in the 50s.

Streams of volunteers delivered food, diapers, and other necessities and to set up temporary tents and gazebos.

Others distributed toys to the dozens of young children traveling in the caravan, and a pair of clowns tried to inject a smidgen of fun into what was otherwise a dire situation.

With no access to public bathrooms, a young man stood on the sidewalk holding a cardboard box soliciting money to help migrants pay for the use of toilets in the neighboring shops and restaurants.

Irma Rivera, 31, said she spent a fitful night sleeping on the concrete floor with only a donated blanket as a mattress.

"It was really cold," Rivera said.

She said she had traveled with the caravan with her two children, Suany, 7, and Jesus, 4, after gangs in Honduras shot to death her husband, and threatened to kill her, she said.

She awoke Monday to find her Suany sick with diarrhea and vomiting. She spent most of the day escorting the children back and forth to a bathroom across the street.

As of Monday, none of the migrants from Central America seeking asylum in the U.S.have been allowed into the port to be processed, said Irineo Mujica of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the transnational group that organized the caravan.

CBP officials confirmed on Monday that the port remains at capacity and no new asylum seekers have been processed for the second day in a row.

"What I think they are trying to do is punish the caravan,” Mujica said. “We know that there is enormous pressure by the American government ... to punish the caravan to try and force them to leave and go back to their countries.”

The group Human Rights First called on the Trump administration to promptly process the asylum-seekers, calling the response so far "a manufactured PR crisis designed to mislead the American public into closing the door on those seeking protection."

"It is particularly alarming that the government has not yet processed a single person for protection, even though the caravan has complied with requests to break into smaller groups,” added Laura Gault, a Human Rights First lawyer observing the situation at the border. “The Trump Administration must stop trying to do an end-run around the law."

Everard Meade, director of the trans border institute at the University of San Diego, said migrants without entrance documents have the legal right under U.S. law to present themselves at ports of entry to ask for asylum.

While it's unusual for such a large group of asylum-seekers to arrive at the port all at once, CBP officials have the capacity to detain them while their asylum claims are processed, either at a large detention nearby in Otay Mesa, or at other detention facilities.

"This is politics. There is nothing complicated about it," Meade said."The president laid down a very public marker. He's been tweeting about it, and commenting about this, and he basically said that he is going to director Homeland Security not to let members of this caravan enter the United States."

On Monday, Trump fired off another tweet, saying "The migrant ‘caravan’ that is openly defying our border shows how weak & ineffective U.S. immigration laws are."

Trump's antagonism toward the caravan is well-established.

At a Saturday night rally in Michigan, Trump called the situation a mess.

"Are you watching that mess that's going on right now with the caravan coming up? Are you watching this?" Trump asked the crowd. "And our laws are so weak, they're so pathetic. And let me tell you, we have gotten Mexico to work with us on stopping a lot of what's pouring in, but we have the worst laws anywhere in the world."

On Monday, with the forecast calling for rain and colder temperatures, migrants hunkered down for another night camped outside the entrance of the San Ysidro port in Tijuana.

Mujica said the migrants are prepared to wait as long as it takes until they are given a chance to present themselves to U.S. border officers and ask for asylum.

After traveling for more than a month over more than 2,500 miles through Mexico, it’s “unthinkable” that they will be returned to their home countries in Central America because they are fleeing for their lives, he said.

"It's been hell in their countries. It's been hell on their way to here. This is probably the best part. We are so close to the United States. We are so close to have the United States hear their cases and treat them fairly. We just hope it gets there," he said.

About 200 migrants from Central America who traveled with the caravan, including on buses and on freight trains, walked to the port on Sunday.

The event was covered by dozens of media outlets from Mexico, the U.S. and other countries.

One group of about 50 walked through the gates and into the port facilities but where turned away, Mujica said. On Monday, about 20 migrants from the initial group remained inside the port facility but as of Monday morning none of them had been processed, Mujica said.

The remainder are camped outside the entrance in an area that has been penned off by Mexican immigration officials. There are about a dozen Mexican federal police officers stationed outside to provide protection.

Meanwhile, more migrants seeking asylum who did not travel with the caravan are arriving at the port, including families from areas in southern Mexico ravaged by narco-trafficking violence.

Those families are camping on the sidewalk outside the penned area holding the migrants, from the caravan, adding to the dire situation building outside the entrance to the San Ysidro port.

