A new poll out Tuesday found 41% of Americans approved of President Trump’s job performance in April, despite a vast majority labeling his approach as “unconventional."

The Monmouth University Polling Institute conducted the poll of 800 adults over four days last week. The margin of error is 3.5 points.

It found that half of Americans (50%) disapprove of the commander-in-chief's performance.

Trump’s approval rating was up 2 points from March, remaining consistent over the past year. His approval rating in Monmouth’s polling over the past 12 months has remained consistent, ranging between 39% to 42%.

“It seems that most Americans walked into the Trump era with eyes wide open about what he would bring to the table,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “That’s one reason why his ratings do not move all that much despite his provocative tweets and similar actions that drive nearly every news cycle.”

The results signal that most Americans do not prefer Trump’s uncommon approach to the job, with just 27% saying that the president's less conventional behavior than past presidents is good for the country. Another 46% called his uncommon approach to the job "bad for the country."

According to Murray, "few Americans are surprised by the chaos" of Trump.

Republicans were much more likely to support Trump's unconventional approach, with 57% saying it was good for the country. Most Democrats (75%), on the other hand, said Trump's approach was bad.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of those polled think his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a good idea, compared to the 28% who said it was a bad idea.

Still, they’re more divided on Trump's ability to actually deal with the North Korean situation, with 40% saying they lack faith in Trump to handle the situation. Comparably, 23% said they were unsure of their confidence in Trump's ability, 13% said they were not confident and 8% said they were confident.

Just as Trump took to Twitter to label the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election a “witch hunt,” support for the investigation is down slightly from two months ago, the poll found. While a majority of Americans believed the investigation should continue (54%), that number dropped 6 points from two months prior. Additionally, 43% said the investigation should end.

It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

The poll also found that just 25% believe the president has fulfilled his campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”

“Despite resurrecting his call to ‘drain the swamp,’ few Americans feel the capital has become any less swampy under Trump,” said Murray.

The survey found that roughly four in 10 adults (39%) think Trump should be impeached.

“The majority view is you can’t impeach Trump for doing what most people expected he would do as president to begin with,” said Murray.

