"Smallville" actress Allison Mack, seen here attending a hearing on Friday, was released on a $5 million bond and confined to her parents' California home as she awaits trial on felony charges for her involvement in an alleged sex cult in Albany, N.Y.

Jemal Countess, Getty Images

NEW YORK – A prosecutor says that more people will be charged in the criminal investigation of a cult-like group that included former Smallville actress Allison Mack.

At a court hearing on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza told a judge that the government plans to file a new indictment naming more defendants, but he didn’t go into specifics.

Mack appeared at the hearing along with Keith Raniere, the leader of the group NXIVM. Both are charged with coercing women who joined the organization into becoming sex slaves.

Some of the women were branded with a symbol that prosecutors said contained Raniere’s initials.

Mack and Raniere have pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking. They have denied wrongdoing.

Raniere has been held without bail. Mack was released on a $5 million bond and confined to her parents' California home pending trial.

