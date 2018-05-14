The good news: We've made strides in shielding our children from secondhand smoke.

The bad news: A Columbia University study suggests that an increase in parents smoking pot around their children could undo decades of effort to protect our kids.

Lead researcher Renee Goodwin told Health Day:

"As we are removing cigarette smoke — and that's a major public policy achievement — that success will be attenuated by increasing exposure to secondhand marijuana smoke."

Parents smoking pot around kids is increasing.

Spike in pot-smoking parents

Parents have got the message about the dangers of secondhand smoke. In 2002, 27 percent said they were smoking around their kids. In 2015, that number went down to 20 percent.

Marijuana cigarette.

But the study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics found that among parents who smoke cigarettes, pot use increased from 11 percent in 2002 to more than 17 percent in 2015.

Researchers at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York found that among parents who don't smoke tobacco, marijuana use only increased from 2 percent to 4 percent during the same period.

More legalization equals more smoke

Pot use is still increasing, Goodwin said, and increasing marijuana legalization among states and the experience of a Colorado friend who works for a government agency made her want to do the study.

"He knocks on people's doors, someone comes to the door, a puff of cannabis smoke comes out and there's nothing wrong with that. It's not illegal. That's fine. But it is secondhand smoke."

Thirty states and the District of Columbia have medical marijuana laws, 9 states and the District of Columbia have recreational use laws.

But is it harmful?

A lack of evidence exists on the dangers of secondhand marijuana smoke.

The Health Day story quotes Dr. Karen Wilson, division chief for general pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City who suggests it definitely is harmful.

Wilson referenced a Colorado study that found 16 percent of kids hospitalized for a lung infection called bronchiolitis showed they had been exposed to marijuana smoke. Even worse, about 46 percent had been exposed to both tobacco and pot smoke, she said.

Goodwin says we shouldn't wait for more definitive science on secondhand pot smoke. Public messaging about potential harmful effects should happen now.

"There is counseling and advice for folks on having their children avoid cigarette smoke, but no one is being advised on what to do about marijuana smoke," Goodwin said.

