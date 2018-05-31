WASHINGTON — A majority of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, disapprove of President Trump and think he needs to shut up on Twitter.

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll found that most voters agreed on their negative feelings toward Trump's use of his favorite social media platform. A majority (72%) said Trump uses Twitter too much, and almost no one (2%) said he should use it more. Just 13% said he uses it the right amount and 12% had no opinion.

This poll surveyed nearly 2,000 registered voters May 23 to 29 and has an error margin of 2 points.

Voters also concurred that Trump's constant use of Twitter is a bad thing (62%), compared to 20% who said it's a good thing. The remaining (18%) did not answer.

Similarly, more than half (57%) said Trump's tweets hurts the country's political standing in the world, while 14% said it helps. Still, 16% said his behavior on Twitter does not have much of an impact on how the rest of the world views the U.S., while 13 % didn't answer.

Nearly half of voters (47%) think that Trump's tweets may negatively affect congressional candidates up for re-election in 2018, particularly those in his own party. Just 17% said Trump's tweets will help those Republicans seeking re-election, 19% said his tweets won't make a difference, and 17% did not respond.

When it comes to Democrats, voters are split on how Trump's tweets will play into midterms, as 31% believe his tweets will both help and hurt Democrats up for re-election. Less than a quarter (21%) said Trump will have no impact on their campaigns and 18% had no opinion.

Aside from tweets, 61% of Americans feel that things have gone down the wrong track, while the rest (39%) think the U.S. is going in the right direction.

The poll asked voters a series of questions to measure their confidence in Trump, and a majority (52%) expressed disapproval of his performance in the White House thus far: 38% strongly disapprove and 14% somewhat disapprove. The rest of the breakdown:

43% said they approved of Trump strongly (22%) or somewhat (21%)

5% did not have an opinion

Despite his approval rating, voters seem more confident in Trump's ability to handle pending nuclear threats from North Korea. More than half (62%) expressed at least a little confidence in Trump to handle such threats: 27% who expressed a lot of confidence, 19% some and 16% not much. Comparably, more than a quarter (30%) said they had no confidence in the president, and 8% did not have an opinion.

