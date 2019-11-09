GIRARD, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman trying to surprise her mom with an unannounced was incidentally shot, CBS affiliate WKBN reports.
Police say they found the daughter walking down the driveway "covered in blood" with a towel wrapped around her arm.
The mother said she heard a noise inside her house when she was in her room while she wasn't expecting anyone.
She also told police someone began to run into her bedroom, which is when she fired her gun.
She then figured out she had shot her daughter.
Another witness told police the teen was visiting from college and was trying to surprise her mom.
The gun was found with four live rounds and one used cylinder.
Police are still investigating.
What other people are reading right now:
- NFL star Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
- How one deadly secret led to the murder of an entire family
- Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week
- Police: 5 people hurt, one person arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee
- Former Florida Gators linebacker, NFL player Neiron Ball dies at age 27
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter