NEW YORK — Financier Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy results have created new questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The convicted pedophile was found with multiple broken bones in his neck after guards found his body on Saturday, the New York Post reports.

The autopsy was finished Sunday. However, more information is still needed to determine the official cause of death.

“The ME’s determination is pending further information at this time," Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement to the media outlets. "At the request of those representing the decedent, and with the awareness of the federal prosecutor, I allowed a private pathologist (Dr. Michael Baden) to observe the autopsy examination. This is routine practice.”

One of the bones found broken was Epstein's hyoid bone, which is located near the Adam's apple and can break when someone hangs himself, the Washington Post reports. However, it's more commonly broken in people who die by homicide, or more specifically, strangulation.

Age can also play a factor since older people who die by suicide may more easily be able to break their hyoid bone, which could be a factor in this specific death, according to the Washington Post.

Attorney General William P. Barr, in charge of overseeing the Bureau of Prisons, said Epstein's death was an "apparent suicide."

More controversy over his cause of death has surfaced yet again as people have speculated in conspiracy theories that he may have been killed to be kept from telling others' secrets.

His neck injuries have only added to the conspiracy theories because it was recently also discovered that the prison guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein are accused of falsifying their jail logs.

