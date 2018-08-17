Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 4)
01 / 27
Visitors rest in deckchairs near an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft of Portuguese carrier HiFly at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018
02 / 27
People look at an Embraer E190-E2 aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
03 / 27
Airbus's first BelugaXL transport took off on its first flight on July 19, 2018, taking off from Toulouse for the Farnborough Airshow in England. The BelugaXL is the first of five that will enter into service later in 2019. They'll gradually replace the existing BelugaST transporters.
04 / 27
Airbus's new BelugaXL transport is seen next to the current Beluga model that it will replace. The shot is from the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
05 / 27
A visitor photographs the General Electric GE90 engine of a Qatar Airways operated Boeing 777-3DZ passenger aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
06 / 27
An Russian Antonov An-124 cargo aircraft prepares to take-off at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
07 / 27
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB takes part in a fly-past at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
08 / 27
People look at the engine of an Embraer E190-E2 aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
09 / 27
A photographer takes a picture of an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft of Portuguese carrier HiFly at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018
10 / 27
Visitors rest in deckchairs near an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft of Portuguese carrier HiFly at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018
11 / 27
A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, performs in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
12 / 27
An Antonov An-124 Ruslan cargo aircraft (left) passes an Airbus A400M military aircraft as it prepares to take-off at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
13 / 27
Airbus aircraft are pictured on the tarmac at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
14 / 27
People look at an Embraer E190-E2 aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
15 / 27
A lineup of planes are on display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
16 / 27
Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's VP of Commercial Sales and Marketing, speaks during a press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
17 / 27
Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, the 14th operator of the A380, showed off its first model of the jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
18 / 27
Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, the 14th operator of the A380, showed off its first model of the jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018. The jet features a special coral reef-themed paint scheme.
19 / 27
Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, the 14th operator of the A380, showed off its first model of the jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018. The jet features a special coral reef-themed paint scheme.
20 / 27
Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, the 14th operator of the A380, showed off its first model of the jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
21 / 27
A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, performs in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
22 / 27
Visitors rest in deckchairs near an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft of Portuguese carrier HiFly at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
23 / 27
Vietnam's Vietjet Air announced a memorandum of understanding for 50 A321neo single-aisle jets on July 19, 2018, at the Farnborough Airshow.
24 / 27
A man talks on a mobile phhone as he walks past the Embraer display booth at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
25 / 27
Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus, speaks during a press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
26 / 27
Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus, speaks during a press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
27 / 27
An Airbus A350 participates in a flying display within view of the Airbus chalet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.

Calling all frequent-fliers and aviation buffs: Today is your day.

Sunday is National Aviation Day, so proclaimed by U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1939. The date – August 19 – was chosen to honor the birthday of aviation pioneer Orville Wright.

To celebrate, we're offering up some best aviation photos that we've featured on our site during the past few years.

Like swanky airline seats? We’ve got pictures of those, including everything from Singapore’s luxurious new first-class “suites” to the latest rolled out by Atlanta-based Delta. If you’ve always want to visit one of the world’s top air shows, we’ve got that too; scroll down for some of our collection of photos from the Paris and Farnborough events. Or if you just like to look at airports and airplanes, we’ve also got plenty of those. 

Scroll down to see some of our photo galleries that have been popular with our readers.

Enjoy, and happy National Aviation Day!

Detroit's old City Airport crumbles; can (should) it be revived?

Detroit's old and crumbling City Airport
01 / 30
Southwest Airlines' Shamu One taxis into Detroit City Airport in May 1988..
02 / 30
The Bakst family watch the Pro Air 737 which has their sister on it leave for Philadelphia at City Airport in Detroit in June 1998.
03 / 30
A private jet takes off from Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Thursday, April 5, 2018. The Traffic Control tower is in the background.
04 / 30
A flight school where pilots received their licenses is abandoned at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
05 / 30
One of the largest hangars in the executive terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
06 / 30
The air traffic control tower at the main terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
07 / 30
A runway at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
08 / 30
The Detroit Police Aviation Services hangar at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
09 / 30
Tree branches poke through an abandoned aircraft at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
10 / 30
The main terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
11 / 30
An abandoned plane in ruin at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018., 2018.
12 / 30
A Range Rover s next to a Lear 40 jet in a hangar in the executive terminal run by Air Eagle at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
13 / 30
An upstairs office in a hangar is strewn with debris in the executive terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
14 / 30
The Coleman A Young Municipal airport in April 2014 in Detroit.
15 / 30
The inside of the executive terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit has been gutted and where dead bird carcasses line the gravel floor on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
16 / 30
The inside of the executive terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit has been gutted and where dead bird carcasses line the gravel floor on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
17 / 30
Executive Director Dave Tarrant off the Coleman A. Young International Airport Education Association opens the door to the T hangar where Eximious Flying Club keeps a Piper Archer plane at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
18 / 30
Eximious Flying Club keeps a Piper Archer plane in a T hangar at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
19 / 30
An abandoned plane in ruin at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
20 / 30
The fire station with two working trucks inside an unmanned fire rescue station at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
21 / 30
An abandoned boat in a dilapidated T-hangar at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
22 / 30
Some of the T hangars just need to be cleaned out and are ready for use at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit in disrepair on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
23 / 30
One of the T hangars at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
24 / 30
T-hangars are in need of repair like this one that caught fire at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
25 / 30
Aircrafts are stored in hangar two of the executive terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
26 / 30
Senior Director of Business Planning Keith R. Newell at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
27 / 30
Aircrafts are stored in hangar two of the executive terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
28 / 30
Michael A. Zabkiewicz, general manager of Air Eagle, runs the flight business out of a hangar in the executive terminal at the Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
29 / 30
Planes used by Detroit industry executives inside a hanger at DetroitÕs City Airport on Jan. 25, 1963. Cars of executives parked near planes while they flown have off on business.
30 / 30
President John F. Kennedy takes a telephone call at a special installation at Detroit's City Airport Oct. 6, 1962, before boarding a helicopter for a flight to Flint.

Swivel chairs, double beds, 32" TVs: Check out Singapore Air's swanky new 'suites'

Singapore Airlines: Swanky suites highlight Airbus a380 cabin overhaul
01 / 13
Two of the six suites in Singapore Airlines new Airbus A380 cabin designed can be combined into a 'double' thanks to a lowering center divider.
02 / 13
Singapore Airlines' much-anticipated new suites on for its Airbus A380s will feature a swivel chair and separate bed, which can be stowed for more space.
03 / 13
Singapore's new suites on its Airbus A380 will feature two spacious bathrooms.
04 / 13
Singapore's new suites on its Airbus A380 will feature two spacious bathrooms.
05 / 13
Two of the six suites in Singapore Airlines new Airbus A380 cabin designed can be combined into a 'double' thanks to a lowering center divider.
06 / 13
Singapore Airlines new design for its Airbus A380 suites include numerous compartments, such as these padded ones that the carrier says are good for jewelry and other valuables.
07 / 13
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Lobster Thermidor.
08 / 13
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Prawn and chicken laksa.
09 / 13
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Seared nut-crushed veal fillet.
10 / 13
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Singapore Bak Kut Teh.
11 / 13
Singapore Airlines redesigned business class for its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets.
12 / 13
Singapore Airlines redesigned business class for its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets. A center set of suites can be combined into a double by lowering a dividing wall.
13 / 13
Singapore AIrlines business class meals will be served on tableware from Japanese maker Narumi.

Buyer’s guide: The world’s swankiest private jets

The world’s swankiest private jets
01 / 48
The Gulfstream G650ER, which retails for $70.15 million fully outfitted, can travel 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometers at Mach 0.85. When flying even faster at Mach 0.90, it can carry eight passengers 6,400 nm/11,853 km. Hodge adds that it is important to know the general travel mission when determining the size of the plane. If certain airports are used, a broker can help buyers understand if a plane can regularly take off and land there with a full payload.
02 / 48
The G650ER can climb as high as 51,000 feet to soar above bad weather and airline traffic. It can fly between New York and Paris in less than six hours or from New York to Shanghai in less than 14. That’s why its comfy seats provide ample space for working or reclining into a bed position.
03 / 48
Customers can choose the cabin layout, including the option to divide the space into separate areas that can be decked out as an office, bedroom, galley or dining area. Exotic wood veneers and hand-stitched leather are among the many accouterments that buyers can select. Lighting and cabin temperature can even be controlled via one’s smartphone.
04 / 48
With 16 Gulfstream wide-angle windows, there’s plenty of natural light. The plane is also pressurized to a low cabin altitude with 100 percent fresh air circulated every two minutes.
05 / 48
The Citation Longitude jet is considered to be twice as quiet as its closest competitor in the midsize jet category and has one of the lowest cabin altitudes (5,950 feet), which minimizes the effects of jet lag.
06 / 48
The Citation Longitude plane has a four-passenger range of 3,500 nautical miles. Its acquisition cost of $26.9 million is one of the lowest in its class.
07 / 48
The plane has a next-generation Garmin G5000 flight deck and is powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines. Garmin’s new Head-up Display (GHD 2100) and enhanced vision capability make it easier on pilots, especially on longer flights.
08 / 48
Customers spend time with a full-service design team to decide how they want to outfit the plane’s interior. Interiors can be customized to align with the branding of a company, the tastes of an owner, or the operational needs of the flight department. Some notable interior options for the Citation Longitude are the side-facing couch, optional crew jump seat, and solid surface flooring. The Longitude offers an inflight-accessible baggage compartment, and its ceiling extends to 6 feet, making it easy for most people to stand up.
09 / 48
The Falcon 8X is a tri-jet aircraft with a range of 6,450 nautical miles, making it ideal for those needing to travel long distances. The starting cost is $59.3 million.
10 / 48
Inside the cabin, there is ample stretching room in a variety of design setups including space to work and relax. Given the long-range journeys the plane can fly, there is also the option to add a crew rest area.
11 / 48
Two additional sections were added to the airframe to extend its size by nearly 3 feet. Designers worked to redesign the fuel tanks so that they can carry more adding to the plane’s range so that it can fly routes like Paris to Singapore.
12 / 48
The Falcon 8X has a third engine, which gives it additional flexibility and performance capability compared to twin-engine planes.
13 / 48
The cabin’s width allows space for a queen bed for two people. It folds out of the seats and can be stowed away to save space when it is not being used.
14 / 48
The G500 from Gulfstream brings together an optimal combination of technology, speed, range and cabin size and comfort. Its top speed of Mach 0.925 is more than nine-tenths the speed of sound, and it has a long-range cruise distance of 5,200 nautical miles at Mach 0.85.
15 / 48
Natural light via large, panoramic windows and a cycle of 100 percent fresh air replenished every two minutes are some of the pleasing features aboard. The plane can fly as high as 51,000 feet, which is far above commercial air traffic, while maintaining the same comfort levels.
16 / 48
Gulfstream planes are custom-crafted and outfitted to each customer’s specifications. On the G500, customers select how they want to design the cabin’s three living areas, which can include conference and dining space, an entertainment or presentation suite, and sleeping quarters.
17 / 48
Fliers won’t skip a beat from the ground thanks to the plane’s modern communication equipment and high-speed media systems. Onboard wireless internet connectivity features Jet ConneX, a high-speed Ka-band broadband service.
18 / 48
The Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck installed on the G500 features the industry’s first active control sidesticks, providing enhanced safety, communication and situational awareness. It was actually designed by Gulfstream pilots, which adds to its ease of use and handling qualities.
19 / 48
For $5.25 million, the HondaJet Elite is the fastest and highest-flying plane in its category of very light jets. Its fuselage features a unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage, which improve performance and efficiency. It is more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than other similarly sized twin-engine business jets.
20 / 48
This is the second type produced by HondaJet, and while the HondaJet Elite looks similar to its earlier-crafted sibling, it can fly longer (1,437 nautical miles) and with a quieter cabin (thanks to a new perforated inlet structure lining the engines) giving it higher favor with corporations looking for a small private jet.
21 / 48
The HondaJet Elite offers excellent human-machine interface technology that is popular with pilots. It has an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin G3000 avionics suite.
22 / 48
Its leather-lined interior features large windows, comfortable armchairs and fold-out side tables for working or dining. There’s also a belted lavatory seat, which can be covered with a leather cushion and used as a seat as well.
23 / 48
The plane can also be outfitted with a small galley and speaker-less Bongiovi sound system. On the exterior, there are a variety of color schemes that the plane can be delivered in to customers.
24 / 48
The new Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) MAX can fly 7,000 nautical miles making it the farthest-flying, non-widebody “biz-liner” jet aircraft. Customers will find that its operating costs are similar to planes less than half its size.
25 / 48
Paris-based Cabinet Alberto Pinto’s interior design maximizes the space and the extra 6 feet that this plane provides over its earlier version. Its interior includes a forward bedroom behind the crew rest area plus extra closet space.
26 / 48
Lounge and dining space in the cabin can be customized to individual preferences, and full-size galleys and lavatories are part of the comfort that goes along with the long missions that these planes can fulfill.
27 / 48
The bathroom features a shower and dressing area. Like the rest of the plane, buyers can outfit the interior as they see fit.
28 / 48
Another of Boeing’s business jet interiors is perhaps one of the most glamorous for people to experience. Crystal AirCruises launched Crystal Skye, its own private plane experience that whisks guests on round-the-world adventures in the form of an air cruise.
29 / 48
The Boeing 777-200LR can hold as many 380 passengers in an economy-class configuration, but Crystal has outfitted it with only 88 flat-bed seats. To maximize sleep, travelers receive custom-designed cashmere blankets and lumbar pillows, a goose down pillow, duvet and mattress topper.
30 / 48
Guests can dine in their seats or a separate dining room with proper tables and swiveling leather chairs. The plane has the widest VIP cabin configuration and largest lounge in commercial service.
31 / 48
There’s no need to call one of the plane's 19 flight attendants when there is a proper bar to visit for a drink. Guests can also use the plane’s global wireless internet connectivity.
32 / 48
The Embraer Legacy 500 has a medium-sized cabin with a 6-foot flat-floor cabin suitable for eight club seats, which can also be converted into four beds for complete rest at a cabin altitude of 5,800 feet, the lowest in its class.
33 / 48
Readers may be familiar with Embraer for the commercial aircraft that it sells to airlines around the world. However, you’ve probably never seen one of their planes decked out with forward- and rearward-facing seats plus large dining and cocktail tables.
34 / 48
The cabin is equipped with seats that can fully recline, tilt and swivel, and buyers have the option to add in three-seat sofas that convert into beds. The starting price is around $20 million.
35 / 48
The Lufthansa Technik inflight entertainment system is an optional addition and consists of a high-definition video system, surround sound, multiple audio and video input options, a cabin management system, and three options for voice communications and connectivity. The cabin management system can also be accessed via iOS and Android applications.
36 / 48
The Legacy 500 can fly at an altitude of 45,000 feet and is powered by two Honeywell HTF7500E engines, considered the greenest in their class. It can take off from runways as short as 4,084 feet with a range of 3,125 nautical miles carrying four passengers. The galley makes long journeys especially comfortable.
37 / 48
Bombardier’s newest plane, the Global 7500 aircraft, is considered to be one of the most spacious and longest-range private jets on the market. With a $72.8 million-dollar price tag, this plane will serve long and important missions for the most pressed-for-time travelers.
38 / 48
Given the long-distance capability of this plane, most buyers will outfit the aircraft with a bedroom just like home with a large bed and bathroom with a sizeable vanity and shower.
39 / 48
The plane can be equipped with live TV signal, wireless internet, and a daylight simulation feature to combat jet lag. The company also just launched the new “Nuage” seat designed for private planes. It dynamically adjusts to one’s body by shifting the weight to a more natural position; there’s also a floating base for easier rotation, and a central swivel to allow passengers to change the seat’s position.
40 / 48
A large dining area can be set up for a half-dozen passengers to enjoy a restaurant-style experience, and when not in use, passengers can use the same space to work or play games. The plane can seat up to 19 passengers with tailor-made setups for different dining, sleeping or lounging needs.
41 / 48
Caviar anyone? The galley can be equipped with ovens and refrigerators, which are necessary for long flights that require substantial catering.
42 / 48
For a real splurge, Airbus can outfit any plane in its fleet for private buyers, including this Airbus ACJ320neo starting at $98 million including a VIP cabin interior. ACJ stands for Airbus corporate jet. The company says its private plane market is split between companies, governments and yes, private citizens.
43 / 48
Customers can opt for a number of interior setups including a bedroom or living area. Given the range of the ACJ320neo, inflight naps would be a must for on-the-go travelers. Customers love the plane for its spacious cabin interiors, which are nearly twice the size of planes within the same price range from Gulfstream and Bombardier, according to Airbus.
44 / 48
After a nap, why not wake up with coffee or entertain guests in the living room? This mockup represents part of the Melody interior product that Airbus can use when outfitting a plane. It includes larger entryways between the various zones of the plane (sleeping, working, relaxing, for example) instead of the traditional doors found on other private planes.
45 / 48
More likely, travelers would be conducting business if spending this type of cash to dart between points around the world. Fiber-optic lighting is built into the carpeting, and curved walls are meant to create a more welcoming, residential feel. Generally, Airbus corporate jets like the ACJ319 can be in the same ballpark price range as top-of-the-line business jets from Bombardier and Gulfstream.
46 / 48
Another perk of ACJ planes is that they can come with full galleys that can be customized around personal preferences. Because of their airliner heritage, these planes have lower maintenance and crew training costs, giving them another edge for buyers.
47 / 48
According to Jahid Fazal-Karim, owner and chairman of the board of Jetcraft, the sweet spot for buying a plane is between three and five years old in terms of value. Fazal-Karim knows what he is talking about, having overseen more than 500 transactions worth over $10 billion in value since he started his career at Jetcraft in 2008. He is often referred to as one of the most powerful players in business and private aviation.
48 / 48
Another important factor Fazal-Karim suggests considering is the length of time you plan to own a plane. He says the average period of ownership is one decade, and typical depreciation in aircraft value drops about 10 percent to 15 percent in the first year with a further 10 percent each subsequent year. Due to low inventory and high demand for pre-owned aircraft, the Jetcraft Market Forecast predicts depreciation rates will improve over the next 10 years.

Delta Air Lines sends its last Boeing 747 to Arizona 'boneyard'

Delta Air Lines retires its last Boeing 747 to the Arizona 'boneyard'
01 / 49
A crew member writes a farewell after the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
02 / 49
Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick wave after arriving on Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz. on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard the jumbo jet nine years ago on a military charter.
03 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747-400 passenger jet awaits its flight to the scrapyard on Jan. 3, 2018 in Atlanta. With its retirement, no U.S.-based passenger airline operates the Boeing 747 anymore.
04 / 49
Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher speak to reporters before piloting the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
05 / 49
The crew for the last Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 flight pose for a group photo before departing Atlanta for a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on January 3, 2018.
06 / 49
Pilot Paul Gallaher boards the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. Gallaher and the jet would both retire at the end of the flight.
07 / 49
Pilot Paul Gallaher checks the rooftop escape hatch aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. Gallaher and the jet would both retire at the end of the flight.
08 / 49
Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the wheels of a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. passenger airline to fly the jet.
09 / 49
A crew member dons a red Boeing 747 tie aboard the last Delta Air Lines 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018.
10 / 49
Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the avionics hatch on a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. passenger carrier to fly the jet.
11 / 49
Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the wheels of a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, , the last U.S. passenger carrier to fly the jet.
12 / 49
Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher run pre-flight checks in Atlanta aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
13 / 49
A goodbye note rotates on an engine spinner aboard Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747-400 ahead of its final flight in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018.
14 / 49
A note written on the tires wishes a safe landing to the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines. The jet was flown to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
15 / 49
A flight attendant attaches flowers to rows of premium economy seating on board the final Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines. The airline celebrated with a wedding aboard the flight.
16 / 49
A flight attendant calls a colleague on the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew its final flight from Delta's Atlanta hub to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
17 / 49
The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines lines up on Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
18 / 49
The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines lines up on Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
19 / 49
The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines flies over the U.S. Southeast during its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
20 / 49
A note scrawled on a bulkhead of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flight congratulates the Buffalo Bills on their playoff berth. The jet had carried the team days earlier on a sports charter before making its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018 to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
21 / 49
The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines climbs out of Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz.
22 / 49
A crew member watches out the window aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
23 / 49
Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter.
24 / 49
Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter.
25 / 49
Flight attendants serve cupcakes after a wedding onboard Delta's final Boeing 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018.
26 / 49
Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter.
27 / 49
Passengers aboard the last Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 flight share champagne to celebrate while en route to a scrapyard in Arizona on Jan. 3, 2018.
28 / 49
Former Boeing 747 pilot Mike Vetter relaxes in business class aboard the last flight of the jumbo jet for Delta Air Lines while en route to the scrapyard on Jan. 3, 2018.
29 / 49
A crew member writes a missive to the 747 aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
30 / 49
A missive is written on a wall inside Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet was retired for good in Marana, Ariz.
31 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
32 / 49
A flight attendant phone lists all the possible call options aboard a Delta Air Lines Boeing 747-400. The jet was retired to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
33 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Arizona on Jan. 3, 2018.
34 / 49
A crew member watches out the window aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018.
35 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
36 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
37 / 49
A TV screen in business class displays the rough course for Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018.
38 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 completes its final flight, performing a low pass over Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
39 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 completes its final flight, performing a low pass over Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. Numerous other recently retired Delta 747s can be seen in the background.
40 / 49
A missive is written on a wall inside Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet was retired for good in Marana, Ariz.
41 / 49
Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher shake hands after landing the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Marana, Ariz. on Jan. 3, 2018.
42 / 49
Flight attendants pose for a selfie under the wing of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet. It had just completed its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
43 / 49
Mike and Anne Vetter, both Delta employees based in Detroit, pose in the engine of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
44 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet rests under blue skies after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
45 / 49
The cabin crew aboard Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet pose in the engine after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
46 / 49
Pilots of the Boeing 747, all of whom flew with Delta and/or Northwest over the years, pose in front of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet . The plane had just completed its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018
47 / 49
Signatures cover the underbelly of the nose of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
48 / 49
Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018.
49 / 49
Already at the Arizona boneyard, a former Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 awaits being completely torn apart at the scrapyard in Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz.,on Jan. 3, 2018.

Boeing's centennial: A look into the photo archives

Boeing's centennial: A look into the photo archives
01 / 44
Boeing touted this lounge concept in early mock-ups of its 747 jumbo jet.
02 / 44
Boeing's 'Dash 80,' which was the prototype for the '707,' makes its maiden flight in 1954.
03 / 44
On May 14, 1954, Boeing workers in Renton, Wash., celebrate the rollout of the Dash 80, the prototype for the 707.
04 / 44
The first B-52D bomber built in Wichita, Kan., takes its inaugural flight in the 1950s.
05 / 44
The McDonnell Douglas (later Boeing) MD-80 jet was based on the Douglas DC-9. More than 1,100 MD-80s were built.
06 / 44
A Boeing Model C awaits flight in Boeing's Lake Union boathouse in Seattle. The Navy would order 50 of the training planes as the United States entered World War I.
07 / 44
Only 10 Model 307 Stratoliners were built, first delivered to an airline in 1940. Still, the plane ushered in a new era of comfort with a pressurization system that enabled it to fly above bad weather. It also featured plush seats that converted to sleeping berths.
08 / 44
The Boeing Model 314 Clipper developed a reputation for luxury during its time. The plane featured dressing rooms, sleeping berths, lounges and a honeymoon suite.
09 / 44
The Dreamlifter is a specially modified 747 cargo jet that is large enough to carry 787 wings from overseas to the United States for final assembly.
10 / 44
This rendering shows Boeing's plans for a supersonic transport (SST) aircraft. Boeing won won a contract for the plane in 1966 but the project was canceled in 1971, before the first prototype had been completed.
11 / 44
McDonnell Dougas' first-widebody jetliner was the DC-10. The aircraft first flew Aug. 29, 1970. McDonnell Douglas would eventually become part of Boeing.
12 / 44
This undated photo shows a Boeing 767 widebody (left) and a 757 narrowbody. Boeing says the models were 'designed with commonality in mind. This meant pilots, mechanics and other works could be easily certified to work on both types of airplanes.
13 / 44
Boeing's then entire 7-7 series of jets, lined up numerically from the 707 on the right to the 777 at left, was part of a display to help celebrate the 787's permier in July 2007.
14 / 44
The largest passenger plane of its time, the Model 314 seaplane was called the Clipper, a nod to the fast, long-distance ships of the previous century.
15 / 44
An undated photo shows Boeing's iconic 747, often dubbed the 'Queen of the Skies.'
16 / 44
Boeing's first version of the 747 (seen here) was dubbed 'City of Everett,' a nod to the Washington state location of Boeing's assembly line. The jet first flew in 1969.
17 / 44
Boeing's first 737 jet. The inaugural flight of the model came in April 1967. It has gone on to become the best-selling passenger aircraft in aviation history.
18 / 44
test
19 / 44
Boeing says the B-29 'is widely considered the most technologically advance bomber mass-produced during World War II.' It first flew on Sept. 21, 1942.
20 / 44
The B-47 Stratojet first flew in 1947. It's seen here making a rocket-assisted takeoff. It was the USA's first multi-engine, swept-wing jet bomber.
21 / 44
The launch of in 1946 helped Douglas return to a dominant position in the commercial aviation market after World War II. The plane joined the fleets of several large U.S. carriers.
22 / 44
A 'B & W,' the first airplane model produced by William Boeing and his business partner, Navy Lt. Conrad Westervelt, taxis across Seattle's Lake Union.
23 / 44
The advanced B-29 Superfortress (right) was much larger than its predecessor, the B-17 Flying Fortress (left).
24 / 44
F/A-18 Hornet Blue Angels fly in Delta formation. In 1986, the U.S. Navy designated the F/A-18 the official Blue Angels jet.
25 / 44
In 1927, the Model 40A became the first Boeing commercial airplane to go into full production.
26 / 44
Seen here in Boeing's early days, workers handcraft small canvas-and-wooden wings for biplanes in this undated photo.
27 / 44
Boeing's 787 'Dreamliners' move along the production line in Everett, Wash., in this undated photo.
28 / 44
A Boeing Model247D flies over New York. The aircraft was first introduced in the 1930s.
29 / 44
This shot from the Boeing archives shows a 747 emerging from the company's production line.
30 / 44
A Boeing Dreamliner.
31 / 44
Boeing's factories witnessed large numbers of women joining the work force to help with the war effort.
32 / 44
A Boeing 777.
33 / 44
Boeing's new 707 jet provided a quicker, smoother and more comfortable ride. The company issued promotional images like this to assure passengers of the jet's safety.
34 / 44
In 1962, two 707-320B jets were adapted for use by President John F. Kennedy, earning the designation 'Air Force One' when the president is on board.
35 / 44
Longtime friends, Boeing president Bill Allen (left) and Pan Am CEO Juan Trippe sealed a 747 deal with a handshake while on a fishing trip, according to Boeing lore.
36 / 44
This futuristic rendering shows one possible design for Boeing's hypersonic spaceliner concept.
37 / 44
One of Boeing's newest planes - the Dreamliner (background) - is seen flying alongside an early-model biplane.
38 / 44
Boeing founder Bill Boeing (right) and Eddie Hubbard flew the first international air mail flight between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, on March 1, 1919.
39 / 44
Model 40As are shown being put together in Boeing's assembly building on the Duwamish River near Seattle.
40 / 44
The DC-3, built by the Douglas Aircraft Company that eventually would join Boeing, helped usher in a new era of air travel in the 1930s and 1940s.
41 / 44
Douglas Aircraft developed the DC-1 in response to Boeing's 247. Only one was built (seen here), though the company would follow up with the DC-2 and then DC-3, which sold very well.
42 / 44
An up-close look at a Boeing 307 Stratoliner, which was introduced in the 1940s.
43 / 44
The B-17 Flying Fortress, introduced in the 1930s, was a key weapon for the U.S. military during World War II.
44 / 44
A view of a B-29 factory floor shows the fast-paced production of the aircraft. Dubbed the 'Superfortress,' it was introduced in the 1940s.

The world's 20 busiest airports (2017)

The busiest airports in the world (2017)
01 / 21
20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th.
02 / 21
19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th.
03 / 21
18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th.
04 / 21
17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th.
05 / 21
16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd.
06 / 21
15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th.
07 / 21
14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th.
08 / 21
13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th.
09 / 21
12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th.
10 / 21
11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th.
11 / 21
10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th.
12 / 21
10. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th. (Data: Airports Council International)
13 / 21
8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th.
14 / 21
7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th.
15 / 21
6. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th.
16 / 21
5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th.
17 / 21
4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th.
18 / 21
3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd.
19 / 21
2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd.
20 / 21
1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st.
21 / 21
1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers.

A look at some of US Airways' airplane liveries from the past 35 years

A look at some of US Airways' airplane liveries from the past 35 years