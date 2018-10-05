Spring is blooming in national parks From its rocky coastline to the top of Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park in Maine will take your breath away. Day or night, the sights and sounds of the park give visitors memories they’ll cherish for a lifetime. Famous for sunrise, the park is also a terrific place to enjoy the night sky. March is the start of the Milky Way season in the Northern Hemisphere -- when the brightest part of the Milky Way’s core is visible. Photo of the Milky Way from Little Hunters Beach. 01 / 20 From its rocky coastline to the top of Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park in Maine will take your breath away. Day or night, the sights and sounds of the park give visitors memories they’ll cherish for a lifetime. Famous for sunrise, the park is also a terrific place to enjoy the night sky. March is the start of the Milky Way season in the Northern Hemisphere -- when the brightest part of the Milky Way’s core is visible. Photo of the Milky Way from Little Hunters Beach. 01 / 20

As spring-like weather finally emerges from hibernation all around the USA, the nation's national parks are in bloom, both with beautiful wildflowers and wildlife of a different kind. Now's the perfect time to visit a park near you, but in the meantime, scroll through the gallery above for photos provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior's Instagram, of life returning to the parks.

Looking for something a bit more adventurous? Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act by taking to the water and braving some rapids. Or take a look at the most popular public lands in the USA below, to find new additions to your bucket list:

Most visited national parks, monuments and memorials in 2017 20. Yosemite National Park - 4,336,890: First protected in 1864, Yosemite National Park in California is best known for its waterfalls. Within its nearly 1,200 square miles, you can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area and much more. One of the "crown jewels" of the National Park Service, Yosemite is a bucket list destination for any nature lover, attracting more than 4 million visits last year.

