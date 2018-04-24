It's gonna be May, and that means it's about time for some new shows to hit Netflix.

What's coming? There are fresh seasons of Netflix Originals Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dear White People, along with the first installment of true-crime series Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist.

And it's a good month to watch women in comedy. Tig Notaro and Ali Wong are debuting specials, Michelle Wolf is getting a new weekly series (The Break With Michelle Wolf), Gillian Love is joining Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson for the R-rated movie Ibiza and Carol Burnett is starring in an unscripted show with kids (A Little Help With Carol Burnett.)

Here's everything hitting the streaming service in May (after these shows came in April):

Date not announced

Arrow: Season 6

Dynasty: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 2

Supernatural: Season 13

The Flash: Season 4

Available May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God's Own Country

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes-- NETFLIX FILM

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

Available May 2

Jailbreak

Available May 3

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Available May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anon-- NETFLIX FILM

Busted!: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Volume 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

End Game-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forgive Us Our Debts-- NETFLIX FILM

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt-- NETFLIX FILM

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Availably May 5

Faces Places

Available May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday - Season 1 Finale on May 13)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 9

Dirty Girl

Available May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kissing Booth-- NETFLIX FILM

The Who Was? Show: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

Available May 15

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14



Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16

Available May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

martin freeman zombie

Wanted

Available May 18

Cargo-- NETFLIX FILM

Catching Feelings-- NETFLIX FILM

Inspector Gadget: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 19

Bridge to Terabithia



Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

Available May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Available May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

Available May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 23

Explained-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 24

Fauda: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Survivors Guide to Prison

Available May 25

Ibiza-- NETFLIX FILM

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 26

Sara's Notebook-- NETFLIX FILM

Available May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 29

Disney·Pixar Coco

Available May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

And here are all of the titles leaving in May:

Leaving May 1

Bridget Jones's Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean's Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving May 7

The Host

Leaving May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com