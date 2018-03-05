Jazz Fest celebrates New Orleans' 300th birthday Jazz Fest celebrates New Orleans' tricentennial. 01 / 16 Jazz Fest celebrates New Orleans' tricentennial. 01 / 16

Imagine gathering with a few hundred thousand of your closest friends for days filled with live, pulsating music performed by local, regional and international acts on 12 stages, all under the warm Louisiana sun (with a cool breeze blowing, if you're lucky). Fest-goers grab strangers’ hands at the Fais Do-Do Stage and dance in the grass to Cajun and Zydeco music. They set up their chairs for a full day of fun at the Congo Square Stage and delight in seeing local favorite Big Freedia drop the beat, amongst other things. Last weekend, they sang along and danced with Bonnie Raitt, Common, Sting, Rod Stewart and Jack Johnson. They ate local dishes like soft shelled crab po boys, Cajun jambalaya, muffulettas and Crawfish Monica, and washed them down with rosemint iced tea and a mango freeze for something sweet and refreshing.

This was exactly the scene last weekend when the 49th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival kicked off in the Crescent City, continuing the celebration of New Orleans’ 300th anniversary this year.

Prior to its discovery by the French in 1718, the area that we know today as New Orleans was home to Native Americans of the Woodland and Mississippian cultures. In the 300 years since New Orleans’ settlement, the city was under both French and Spanish rule until it was sold to the USA in the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. In the mid-19th century, New Orleans was the wealthiest city in the country, with a population of 170,000, and in the early-1900s, the city became the birthplace of jazz. After World War II, New Orleans became a popular tourist destination, and revelers spill into the streets year-round.

New Orleans certainly does know how to throw a party, and its tricentennial is a great reason to keep the party going all year long. Earlier this year the festivities got under way with Mardi Gras, and more than 130 festivals are scheduled through 2018 to keep the festivities alive. A few highlights include Wednesday at the Square Concert Series, Jazz in the Park, the Tremé/7th Ward Arts and Culture Festival, New Orleans Pride, the Cajun-Zydeco Festival, Satchmo Summerfest, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, and plenty more.

There's no better place to celebrate the 300th anniversary of New Orleans than one of the most iconic restaurants in the city: Brennan's. On March 12, Brennan's will host the James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner with owners Ralph Brennan, Terry White and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: South, Slade Rushing, through a gastronomic exploration of James Beard's 1978 visit to New Orleans.

The entire city is joining in the celebration, and there’s even been a song penned to commemorate the tricentennial. Jeremy Davenport, who has performed in his namesake Davenport Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans since 2000, wrote a love song to the city for its 300th anniversary, “One Way Ticket to New Orleans.” While listening to Jeremy perform, sip on the specially-crafted 1718 Cocktail with French and Spanish ingredients such as VSOP Privilege cognac (French), Old Overhold (American’s oldest brand of straight rye whiskey) and Pedro Ximenez Sherry (Spanish), with a dash of Peychaud’s bitters (New Orleans) for good measure.

For even more music, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival continues through the weekend with headliners Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lionel Richie, Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, Aaron Neville, Beck, Sheryl Crow, LL Cool J, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Revivalists, Aerosmith, Anita Baker, Cage the Elephant, Jack White, Smokey Robinson, Savion Glover, Buddy Guy and plenty more. And, of course, there’s all of that food to try.

You know what they say in New Orleans - Laissez les bon temps rouler, or let the good times roll, and experience for yourself how the city has been “24/7 since 1718.”

Common performs onstage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2018 in New Orleans, La.

