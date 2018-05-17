Cruise ship tours: Princess Cruises' Regal Princess Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94 Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94

Princess Cruises' next new ship will spend its first winter sailing in the Caribbean.

Princess on Thursday said the 143,700-ton Sky Princess would operate seven-night voyages to the region out of Fort Lauderdale starting in December 2019.

The voyages will comes after a previously announced series of sailings in the Mediterranean starting in October 2019.

Princess also revealed Sky Princess would feature cabins that can accommodate up to five people — a first for the line. To be called Sky Suites, the rooms will be the largest accommodations on Sky Princess and offer 270-degree views from the top of the vessel, the line said. They'll also offer the largest balconies in the Princess fleet and come with special amenities.

Princess offered few additional details of the new Sky Suites and didn't say how many there would be on Sky Princess. But a deck plan of the ship posted on the Princess website shows two large suites that match the line's description of the cabin category on Deck 18 overlooking the pool deck. An image accompanying the deck plan shows the suites will feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate living area with a sofa, dining table and chairs. It says they will measure 1,565 square feet.

As previously announced, Sky Princess will be a sister to Princess's Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess. The three ships have debuted over the past five years.



Currently under construction at a shipyard in Italy, Sky Princess will begin passenger operations on Oct. 20, 2019 with a seven-night Mediterranean cruise from Piraeus, Greece (the port for Athens) to Barcelona. The trip will feature calls at Kotor, Montenegro; Corfu, Greece; and Messina and Naples in Italy.

The voyage will be followed by three more seven-night sailings in the Mediterranean between Barcelona and Civitavecchia, Italy (the port for Rome).

The newly announced Caribbean sailings will kick off with a three-day, round-trip cruise out of Fort Lauderdale departing on Dec. 4, 2019. The vessel then sails on alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries round-trip from Fort Lauderdale from Dec. 7, 2019 through April 4, 2020.

Princess on Thursday also announced plans to deploy four other ships to the Caribbean for the winter of 2019-2020: Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Pacific Princess and Regal Princess. The vessels will operate 119 departures of 10 distinct itineraries that go on sale today.

