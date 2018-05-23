2018 canned wine releases New York's Bridge Lane Wine released a full line of cans in January, including a red blend, rose, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and white merlot. 01 / 15 New York's Bridge Lane Wine released a full line of cans in January, including a red blend, rose, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and white merlot. 01 / 15

These trendy, colorful cans have wine snobs forgetting all about class — or at least glass. The convenient concept makes packing and traveling easier, cuts back on corks and counts on you forgetting the wine opener.

Check out the latest canned wine releases in time for the long weekend — and coincidentally National Wine Day (May 25) — from Messina Hof's dry rosé and sweet red, to Eufloria and Nomadica's wine packaging works of art. Wineries in New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington are canning it.

Plus, find plenty of canned cider in spring's rosé releases below, and flashback to last summer's best frosés for weekend imbibing inspiration.

2018 rosé releases Angry Orchard Rosé debuted in February. The hard cider is made with Amour Rouge apples from Brittany, France; juice from six kinds of apples; and other ingredients, including hibiscus. Six packs are available across America.

Where to find frozen wine this summer In Chicago, Cochon Volant Brasserie serves its Frozen Grapes with Singani 63 (a liquor made from Muscat grapes), muddled red and green grapes, Sancere, lemon juice and shaved ice.

