On Wednesday, Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio and her lawyer made their case that she should be returned to the bench.
SHAWN DOWD/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An embattled Rochester city court judge has been indicted by a grand jury on a weapons charge.

Leticia Astacio was indicted Tuesday in Monroe County on the charge of attempted criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon, a felony. She was arrested in April after being accused of trying to purchase a shotgun at a Dick's Sporting Goods.

Astacio remains on probation for her drunken driving conviction and has not been hearing cases since February 2016. The terms of Astacio's probation prohibit her from "possessing a firearm, dangerous weapon, or noxious substance."

It's the same charge as her earlier charge, but a grand jury ruled that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the criminal case.

"The arraignment date has not yet been set, but it is expected to take place next week," Seneca County District Attorney Barry Porsch, who is prosecuting the case, said in a statement.

Porsch said, "Astacio, knowing that she was prohibited from possessing a shotgun because of a disability that rendered her ineligible to lawfully possess a shotgun, attempted to purchase a 12-gauge shotgun" on April 2.

Mark Foti, Astacio's attorney, offered clarification, noting that the disability in this case isn't one that deals with mental illness or defect. Instead, it is a legal disability, he said.

"We are disappointed that the grand jury in Leticia Astacio's case was led to an indictment that we believe is inconsistent with the law," Foti said in a statement. "We look forward to the opportunity to bring evidentiary and constitutional challenges against these charges in court, and we are ready to litigate."

Astacio allegedly tried to purchase a shotgun but was turned away by store employees, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Todd Baxter said Astacio tried to buy a shotgun at another Dick's Sporting Goods before going to the Marketplace Mall in Henrietta. Deputies responded to the store there for the "third-party report of a person believed to be Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio" as she was trying to buy a shotgun.

"Store personnel made the decision not to sell the gun to Ms. Astacio based on store policy," the Monroe County Sheriff's Department stated in a news release.

Dick's company policy states that employees reserve the right to refuse to sell a gun to anyone. If a denial is issued, that extends to all Dick's stores.

Astacio appeared before the state Court of Appeals last week, where her attorney, Robert Julian, argued that she should not be removed from the bench.

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct recommended removing her from her position. The commission cited a 2016 drunken driving conviction, two subsequent violations of the conditions of her probation, and other inappropriate conduct while she was on the bench.

The Court of Appeals does not issue rulings from the bench, meaning that a written decision will be handed down at a later date.

The case of Judge Leticia Astacio
Judge Leticia Astacio confers with Bridget Field after the judge asked Astacio if she wanted to speak. Field had advised Astacio not to speak.
Judge Leticia Astacio listens as James Ritts, Ontario County district attorney, speaks about the plea agreement.
Judge Stephen Aronson released Astacio after her plea deal.
Judge Leticia Astacio watches Bridget Field and the judge discuss the plea.
Judge Leticia Astacio listens as Bridget Field sets the next court date to address a different alleged probation violation.
Judge Leticia Astacio pauses as she’s asked a question by a reporter after being released from jail.
Even though Judge Leticia Astasio was going to be released, as part of official procedure she had to be handcuffed before being brought back.
Judge Leticia Astacio in court Monday, Nov. 13.
Judge Leticia Astacio with lawyer Bridget Field in court Monday, Nov. 13, to address alleged probation violations.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio argues with the judge as she is taken back into custody, and to jail without bail, during a probation violation hearing Thursday.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio argues with the judge as she is taken back into custody, and to jail without bail, during a probation violation hearing Thursday, Nov. 9.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio argues with the judge as she is taken back into custody, and to jail without bail, during a probation violation hearing Thursday.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio argues with the judge as she is taken back into custody, and to jail without bail, during a probation violation hearing Thursday.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio checks her phone at the moment Judge Stephen Aronson orders her taken into custody and held without bail during a probation violation hearing.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio sits without a lawyer during her probation violation hearing Thursday.
Judge Stephen Aronson orders Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio be taken into custody and held without bail during her probation violation hearing Thursday.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is released from jail following a hearing at the the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is released from jail following a hearing at the the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio sits with her lawyer, Gregory Salmon, left, during her bail application hearing Wednesday at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio confers with her lawyer, Gregory Salmon, left, during her bail application hearing.
Ontario County Court Judge William Kocher rules on Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio's bail application.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio with her lawyer, Gregory Salmon, left, during her bail application hearing.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken back to jail following her bail application hearing.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated with her lawyer, Gregory Salmon, reacts as Ontario County Judge Stephen Aronson orders her held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation Monday at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, her lawyer Gregory Salmon at left, is taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation Monday at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, her lawyer Gregory Salmon at right, is taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, left, listens as her lawyer Gregory Salmon argues for release after being ordered to be held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, confers with lawyer Gregory Salmon.
Judge Stephen Aronson orders Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio be taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
Judge Leticia Astacio makes her court appearance with attorneys Mark Young and Bridget Field.
Judge Leticia Astacio makes her court appearance with attorneys Bridget Field and Mark Young.
Judge Leticia Astacio makes her court appearance with attorneys Bridget Field and Mark Young.
Judge Leticia Astacio at the end of her court appearance with attorneys Bridget Field and Mark Young.
Judge Leticia Astacio's defense attorney Mark Young and prosecutor Christopher Eaggleston walk to talk to Judge Stephen Aronson.
Ontario County Judge Stephen Aronson is presiding over City Court Judge Leticia Astacio's court appearance to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
City Court Judge Leticia Astacio makes her court appearance with attorneys Mark Young and Bridget Field.
Judge Leticia Astacio during her court appearance with attorneys Bridget Field and Mark Young.
Judge Leticia Astacio reacts to her daughter's outburst in court after Astacio was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Judge Stephen Aronson hands down his sentence to Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, 60 days plus three years probation, for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio collapses into her chair as she reacts to her daughter's outbreak at the judge after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio stands Thursday and cries out at her daughter's outburst at Judge Stephen Aronson after Astacio received a 60-day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio stands Thursday and cries out to her daughter after her daughter's outburst at Judge Stephen Aronson after Astacio received a 60-day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio wipes away tears as she addresses the court during her sentencing for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio listens as her new attorney, Bridget Field, argues a motion during her sentencing hearing for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio addresses the court during her sentencing for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken from court after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken from court after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio reacts to her daughter's outbreak at the judge after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio cries out as she reacts to her daughter's outbreak at the judge after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, center, talks with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, left, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, listen as Judge Stephen Aronson finds her guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated center, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, seated right, calls out to her supporters in the gallery who were yelling "Racist!" after she was found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated center, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, seated right, calls out to her supporters in the gallery who were yelling "Racist!" after she was found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, center, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, seated right, calls out to her supporters in the gallery who were yelling "Racist!" after she was found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated center, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, seated right, listen as she is found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, center, is taken back to jail after she was found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated right, listens as her attorney, Edward Fiandach, right, argues for her release from jail during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated right, talks with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, right, during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Judge Leticia Astacio appears with her attorney, Edward Fiandach on a procedural matter to determine whether she was being lawfully held.
Judge William Kocher holds up a court document and tells them that the court matter should proceed as a procedure on whether she was being held lawfully and not as a bail hearing.
Judge Leticia Astacio looks over the affidavit her attorney, Edward Fiandach prepared.
Judge Leticia Astacio and her attorney, Edward Fiandach listen as the judge talks about events that were discussed and occurred overnight in regards to who Astacio’s case.
Judge Leticia Astacio glances down at court documents while her attorney, Edward Fiandach addresses the judge.
Judge William Kocher ruled that Judge Leticia Astacio was lawfully held and will remain in jail until her hearing Thursday.
Judge Leticia Astacio has a lighter moment with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, at the end of her court appearance.
Judge Leticia Astacio is held without bail on June 5, 2017, until her next court appearance. Astacio walks with deputies back to be taken to jail after her arraignment.
Judge Leticia Astacio listens as Judge Stephen Aronson berated her about her most recent actions.
Judge Leticia Astacio has a lighter moment with her lawyer, Edward Fiandach,at the end of court.
Judge Leticia Astacio and Edward Fiandach listen to the judge at the start of her arraignment. Fiandach was taking notes.
Edward Fiandach reacts to what Judge Stephen Aronson said.
Judge Leticia Astacio other than a few times showed little reaction to Judge Stephen Aronson’s speech about her most recent actions.
Judge Leticia Astacio listens as her lawyer, Edward Fiandach, addresses the judge at the start of court room proceedings.
Judge Leticia Astacio tilts her head while listening to court room proceedings.
Judge Leticia Astacio briefly speaks with her attorney Edward Fiandach while the Judge addresses the most recent alleged violation.
Judge Leticia Astacio briefly speaks with her lawyer, Edward Fiandanch, before being escorted out to jail.
Judge Leticia Astacio looks over court document with her attorney, Edward Fiandach.
Judge Leticia Astacio and her lawyer, Edward Fiandach, listen as Judge Stephen Aronson berates Astacio.
Judge Stephen Aronson addresses Judge Leticia Astacio about her missing her last court appearance and not turning herself in after a bench warrant was issued.
Edward Fiandach confers with Judge Leticia Astacio during her arraignment Monday.
Judge Leticia Astacio heads into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to get processed after being arrested on a bench warrant. She was arraigned approximately an hour later.
Judge Leticia Astacio was arrested on a bench warrant and taken.
Judge Leticia Astacio is escorted into an elevator in handcuffs.
Judge Leicia Astacio is taken from judges chambers in handcuffs.
Judge Leticia Astacio and her attorney Edward Fiandach outside the courtroom in March for a hearing.
Leticia Astacio speaks with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, before her hearing where Judge Stephen Aronson ruled Monday that she did not violate her post-release conditions imposed after her drunken driving conviction last year.
Judge Leticia Astacio appears in court Monday, March 27.
Judge Leticia Astacio is surrounded by media as she leaves City Court after another appearance for violating her post-conviction conditions. She is scheduled back in court on March 3rd.
Judge Leticia Astacio and her daughter are pictured blowing into the interlock device at 11:50 a.m. and 11:34 a.m., respectively, on Jan. 12, 2017. A minute after Astacio blew into the device, at 11:51 a.m., the device recognized a problem and read, "Abort - Fuel Cell Offset."
Judge Leticia Astacio is surrounded by media as she leaves City Court after another appearance for allegedly violating her post-conviction conditions. She is scheduled back in court on March 3.
Judge Leticia Astacio is surrounded by media as she leaves City Court after another appearance for allegedly violating her post-conviction conditions. She is scheduled back in court on March 3.
Judge Leticia Astacio walks through security and metal detectors as she enters City Court on Feb. 3, 2017.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia D. Astacio in August enters court with her attorney Ed Fiandach to find out the verdict in her bench trial in August. She was found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia D. Astacio enters court to find out the verdict in her bench trial. She was found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
Judge Leticia Astacio left court Monday without speaking to reporters.
City Court Judge Leticia Astacio pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated.
City Court Judge Leticia Astacio waits in the Hall of Justice downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio leaves court with her lawyer, Ed Fiandach, after being arraigned on a misdemeanor DWI charge on March 11, 2016.
