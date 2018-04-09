The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
01 / 43
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
02 / 43
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
03 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
04 / 43
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
05 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
06 / 43
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
07 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
08 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
09 / 43
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
10 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
11 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
12 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
13 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
14 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
15 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
16 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
17 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
18 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
19 / 43
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
20 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
21 / 43
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
22 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
23 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
24 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
25 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
26 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
27 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
28 / 43
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
29 / 43
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
30 / 43
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
31 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
32 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
33 / 43
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
34 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
35 / 43
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
36 / 43
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
37 / 43
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
38 / 43
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
39 / 43
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
40 / 43
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
41 / 43
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
42 / 43
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
43 / 43
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

American Airlines is the latest carrier to increase bag fees, boosting the charge for one checked bag from $25 to $30 on Thursday.

The fee for second bag is now $40, up from $35. The airline said the changes are effective for tickets purchased Sept. 21 and beyond. This is the first increase since 2010, the airline says.

The move comes a day after Delta Air Lines joined the higher bag fee parade. JetBlue Airways started the trend when it increased bag fees on Aug. 27. United Airlines matched JetBlue's fees ahead of Labor Day weekend. Canadian carriers WestJet and Air Canada also boosted fees

Bag fees have become big business for U.S. airlines since they started charging for the first and second checked bag in 2008 during the recession and oil price spike. Previously, the only bag fee charges were for excess bags and overweight and oversized bags.

Airlines collected $2.4 billion in bag fees in the first half of 2018, according to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The same figure in the first half of 2008: $300.8 million. United started the bag fee frenzy in May 2008, charging $25 for the second checked bag. A few months later, American upped the ante, announcing a $15 fee for the first checked bag. 

Southwest stands alone among the big 4 airlines

Southwest has resisted the trend, despite Wall Street's insistence that it is leaving money on the table. The nation's largest domestic carrier allows two free checked bags and trumpets that policy everywhere. Executives recently said, again, that there are no plans to charge for bags.

Southwest threw shade at United when it bumped bag fees to $30 and $40. 

Alaska Airlines, the nation's fifth largest carrier, so far is sticking with its policy of $25 each for the first and second bag.

American throws a bone to some travelers 

The bag fee news isn't all bad at American. The airline recently reversed its carry-on bag ban for basic economy passengers. Beginning Sept. 5, the airline started allowing travelers to bring a standard carry on bag in addition to a personal item that fits underneath the seat. 

MORE Basic Economy: What it's like in airlines' cheapest seats 

Delta already allows basic economy passengers to bring on a standard carry-on bag for free. American executives said they were losing basic economy customers to Delta, in part because travel sites including Google Flights allows travelers to filter results by amenities, including a free carry-on bag. 

United is the only major U.S. airline with basic economy fares that still forbids a standard carry-on bag. Passengers who bring those bags to the gate are forced to check them for standard checked bag fees plus a $25 gate fee surcharge. Total price for one bag: $55. Travelers are better off checking the bag at the ticket counter for $30.

American Airlines’ Dreamliner takes off on test flight
01 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off for a test flight from Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2015.
02 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off for a test flight from Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2015.
03 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off for a test flight from Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2015.
04 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off for a test flight from Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2015.
05 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off for a test flight from Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2015.
06 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off for a test flight from Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2015.
07 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off for a test flight from Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2015.
08 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., after a test flight on Jan. 6, 2015.
09 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., after a test flight on Jan. 6, 2015.
10 / 12
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., after a test flight on Jan. 6, 2015.
11 / 12
d
12 / 12
As seen in this screenshot from Jan. 6, 2015, flight-tracking site FlightRadar.com shows the path of American Airlines' Boeing 787 test flight on the same day.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com