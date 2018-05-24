People watch a TV screen showing a satellite image of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Ahn Young-joon, AP

SEOUL — North Korea says it has demolished its nuclear test site in a step toward denuclearization Thursday, as a planned summit next month between President Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, remains in doubt.

At least three tunnels as well as other structures at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the mountainous northeast of the country were destroyed by five explosions over the course of several hours Thursday, South Korean journalists reported.

All six of the reclusive nation’s nuclear tests have been held at the Punggye-ri site.

The demolition was announced by Kim ahead of an historic meeting with Trump that was planned for June 12 in Singapore that the U.S. president said this week could be delayed or even canceled.

The first explosion was at 11 a.m. local time, and the blasts ended at 4:17 p.m., according to the South Korean journalists' pool reports.

A group of international journalists from the U.S., U.K., Russia, China and South Korea were invited to observe the dismantling. They had no Internet access while on the site.

No technical experts were believed to be on site Thursday, raising questions about how complete and irreversible the site's destruction is.

It was also unclear whether Kim was on hand to witness the destruction.

President Trump indicated that North Korea may be permitted to give up its nuclear weapons in phases in exchange for relief from sanctions, but said such an approach would have to be “rapid.”

“A phased-in [approach] may need to be a little bit necessary,” Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends that aired Thursday. It “would have to be a rapid phase-in.”

Seoul welcomed the demolition of the nuclear test site as a step forward in the process of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, which the two Koreas agreed upon as a goal after the inter-Korean summit between Kim and the South's President, Moon Jae-in.

“We expect that this measure will be a chance for a complete denuclearization in the future,” Noh Kyu-duk, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, a top North Korean official launched a blistering verbal assault on Vice President Mike Pence, calling his recent remarks comparing the reclusive nation with Libya “ignorant” and “stupid.”

North Korean Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Choe Son Hui was quoted making the remarks by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), after Pence said North Korea could end up like Libya if it doesn’t make a nuclear deal with Washington.

"As a person involved in U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing from the mouth of the U.S. vice president," Choe said, according to KCNA.

Pence compared North Korea to Libya in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

"There was some talk about the Libyan model last week, and you know, as the President made clear, this will only end like the Libyan model ended if Kim Jong Un doesn't make a deal," Pence said in the interview.

When told his statement could be interpreted as a threat, he said: "Well, I think it's more of a fact."

Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi gave up his nuclear program in a deal with the U.S. and Britain in the early 2000s, but was overthrown and brutally killed by Washington-backed rebels in 2011.

Pyongyang has threatened to reconsider the summit if the Trump administration pressures North Korea to unilaterally abandon its nuclear weapons.

The North said Thursday that a nuclear showdown with the U.S. could once again be possible, reverting to Pyongyang's rhetoric before the recent moves toward diplomacy.

“We will neither beg the U.S. for dialogue nor take the trouble to persuade them if they do not want to sit together with us,” Choe said, KCNA reported.

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” she added.