In this photo taken between May 7 and 8, 2018 released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting in Dalian in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP) ORG XMIT: XIN802

Ju Peng, AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and both men claimed their second meeting in less than six weeks was aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The meeting in the eastern China port city of Dalian, across the Yellow Sea from North Korea, came just weeks before an anticipated summit between Kim and President Trump to discuss denuclearization of the peninsula. No date for the summit has been announced, however.

“As long as the relevant parties eliminate hostile policies and security threats toward North Korea, there is no need for North Korea to possess nuclear weapons," the South China Morning Post quoted Kim as saying. "Denuclearization is achievable."

Kim said he hoped dialogue with the U.S. would help build trust. The comments come just two days after North Korea warned the United States not to misread peace overtures as a sign of weakness, accusing the Trump administration of deliberately provoking Pyongyang with tough talk and a show of military strength.

Xi hailed Kim’s trip as a strategically important “at a profound, complex and critical juncture” for the Korean Peninsula.

Photos released from the summit showed the men walking along the coast.

Trump spoke with Xi later Tuesday, discussing the Xi-Kim meeting and developments on the Korean Peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed on the importance of continued implementation of sanctions on North Korea until it permanently dismantles its nuclear and missile programs," the statement said.

It also addressed the controversial issue of trade between China and the U.S. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office will hold a public hearing next week focused on $50 billion worth of Chinese products that are facing import tariffs amid claims of unfair trade practices.

"President Trump affirmed his commitment to ensuring that the trade and investment relationship between the United States and China is balanced and benefits American businesses and workers," the statement said.