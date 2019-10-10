KOKOMO, Ind. — The National Transportation Safety Board released its report about a crash that killed a well-known Tampa doctor over the weekend.

The Howard County Coroner identified the pilot killed in the crash as 59-year-old Dr. Daniel P. Greenwald, M.D. of Tampa, Florida.

Autopsy reports confirmed he died of blunt force trauma from the crash. The final cause of death is still pending further investigation, however.

According to the NTSB report, Greenwald's Piper Aerostar 602P left the Kokomo Municipal Airport in Indiana and hit a field around 3.6 miles south of the airport.

The twin-engine plane was destroyed by impact forces, the report confirms, and the pilot died from his injuries.

Greenwald was a registered pilot and there were no visual meteorological conditions that impacted the flight while it was leaving the airport, the report says.

The NTSB report also shows Greenwald left the Peter O' Knight Airport in Tampa around 6:45 a.m. and arrived at Kokomo Municipal Airport around 10:27 a.m.

The purpose of the flight was for Greenwald to provide customer training at the Kokomo airport.

An airport employee said the plane was fueled at the airport before the crash. The employee said the engine sounded "typical" and he did not hear any radio transmissions from the pilot at takeoff, according to the report.

The training pilot said training started around 10:45 a.m. and it lasted until about 4:30 p.m. The trainee said the pilot had visually checked the fuel tanks and gave a "thumbs up" before takeoff.

The training pilot also said the engines "sounded normal," but they said they did not see the takeoff.

A separate witness said she saw a "low-flying" airplane which made a "sharp left turn" to the east, causing the left wing to dip low. She said she lost sight of the airplane, but saw it on the ground afterward.

The length of the wreckage path, according to the report, was 328 feet in length and parts of the left side of the airplane were found near the southern part of the path.

The report adds the wreckage path was consistent with an "accelerated stall."

A clear liquid was found in a fuselage tank and the fuel lines leading to the fuel manifolds of both engines, according to the report. Several engine spark plugs had damage "consistent with detonation," the report added.

Continuity of flight control was confirmed, the report showed, along with landing gear being retracted upon impact.

RELATED: Pilot killed in Indiana plane crash identified as Tampa doctor

RELATED: Friends remember Tampa doctor killed in plane crash

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter