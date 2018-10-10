ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police exchanged gunshots with a shooting suspect following a lengthy vehicle pursuit across the city Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began after police found the suspect driving a rental van on Emerson Street. Police followed the suspect as he zig-zagged back toward the east side.

The chase ended in a hail of gunfire around 11:30 a.m. on Frances Street and the suspect was taken into custody.

All city schools were on lockout during the pursuit, which lasted about an hour.

The pursuit began after multiple shootings occurred at different locations Wednesday morning. Witnesses from both scenes described a similar rental van with out-of-state license plates.

Police confirmed that one person was killed and another was sent to a local hospital after a 911 call was received around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police received a call for another shooting near School 25 at 10:25 a.m.

Police said a male victim was shot there and then ran onto the school's playground.

