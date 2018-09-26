Calling the empowerment of women alleging abuse "very dangerous" for the country, President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday on the mounting accusations against his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Anyone could fall in this current political environment, Trump said — even George Washington.

“Didn’t he have a couple of things in his past?” Trump asked.

The comment came during an hour-long press conference in which Trump looked ahead to Thursday's hearing featuring Kavanaugh and one of his three accusers. While "nobody’s going to be able to prove" the claims against Kavanaugh, Trump said, anything could happen.

“It’s possible I’ll hear that and I’ll say, ‘Hey, I’ll change my mind,’” Trump said. “I can’t tell you. I have to watch tomorrow.”

This is OnPolitics Today.

Kavanaugh's third accuser comes forward

Kavanaugh and his classmate Mark Judge worked to get girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys," a woman named Julie Swetnick claimed in a sworn statement released Wednesday. Swetnick, who recalled seeing Kavanaugh at multiple parties in the 1980s, said she herself was raped at a party "where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present," she said in the statement.

"This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone," Kavanaugh said in a statement Wednesday. "I don’t know who this is, and this never happened."

What to look for at Thursday's hearing

All eyes will be on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday as Kavanaugh testifies along with his earliest public accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Republicans plan to vote on Kavanaugh less than 24 hours later on Friday, though that could be postponed.



What will the hearing be like? We know some evidence already: Ford passed a lie detector test on her claims about Kavanaugh. She also has four people swearing she told them of the alleged assault. Kavanaugh has a calendar from 1982 that his lawyers say helps absolve him. The committee's all-male Republican roster will bring in Rachel Mitchell, a sex crime prosecutor from Arizona, to question Ford for them.

What's Trump think? That Republicans "could have pushed it through two weeks ago, and we wouldn't be talking about this right now, which is what I would have preferred."



Elsewhere in politics

